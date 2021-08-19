The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
No Palestinian state under Bennett led government, Lapid says

It's not possible for a two-state resolution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict while the government it led by Naftali Bennet, Lapid told Channel 11.

By GIL HOFFMAN, TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 19, 2021 22:07
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita at the foreign ministry in Rabat, Morocco, August 11, 2021. (photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita at the foreign ministry in Rabat, Morocco, August 11, 2021.
(photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)
It's not possible to finalize a deal for a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during the period when this government is led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told Channel 11 on Thursday.
"There is no agreement for this within the government," Lapid said.
Two states "won't happen within this composition [rotation] of the government," he explained adding that he himself believes in this resolution.
The reporters asked him if this would change after the government rotation when he replaced Bennett as Prime Minster.
"It could be," Lapid said.
He spoke in advance of Bennett's upcoming meeting next week in Washington with US President Joe Biden, that will deal in part with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 
Lapid reiterated that he has not spoken with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Neither has Bennett. 
Security conversations are ongoing, he said, adding that such calls were not banned.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz has spoken by telephone with Abbas as President Issac Herzog. 
According to Channel 11, that call was done with the government's consent.


