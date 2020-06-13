The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Norwegian Law ready for final approval, COVID-19 may cause further delays

Immigrants from France and Ethopia set to become MKs for Shas

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 13, 2020 22:36
Knesset meeting to pass bills to create coalition government on May 6, 2020 (photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN)
Knesset meeting to pass bills to create coalition government on May 6, 2020
(photo credit: ADINA WALLMAN)
After the so-called Norwegian Law was approved in committee last week for its final readings in the Knesset plenum, the coalition parties and Yesh Atid are preparing for the influx of several new MKs when ministers and deputy ministers step down in favor of their party colleagues.
Once the legislation is passed it is expected that 12 MKs who are also serving as ministers or deputy ministers will resign.
There are currently a massive 34 ministers and eight deputy ministers, meaning that over a third of Knesset members are members of the government, and reducing the capacity of the Knesset to function.
Due to strict COVID-19 social-distancing restrictions put in place last week in the Knesset it is as yet unclear if a vote on the legislation will be scheduled for this week however.
Last week only essential staff were allowed to accompany MKs in the Knesset building, and MKs who did not have committee hearings or other essential business were supposed to keep away.
Additionally several MKs are currently in isolation due to possible exposure to COVID-19, making scheduling votes in the plenum more difficult.
In the Shas party, it is expected that all three of its deputy minister will resign to allow in the next three candidates on its electoral list.
Amongst those who will enter is Yossi Taieb, an immigrant from France who currently serves as a member of the local council in Telzstone, and is a rabbi and served in an elite IDF unit in the Givati Brigade.
Baruch Gazahi, 39, and originally from Ethiopia will also be brought into the Knesset for Shas.
Gazahi came to Israel with his family in 1980, and served in the elite IDF Duvdevan unit during his compulsory army duty and as an officer.
Gazahi is also a rabbi and has worked as an educator and in outreach to non-religious Israelis.
Another likely new ultra-Orthodox MK will be Yitzhak Pindrus of United Torah Judaism. Pindrus, whose parents are immigrants from America, was a long serving deputy mayor of Jerusalem for the Degel Hatorah branch of UTJ, before he was parachuted in to run as the mayoral candidate for Degel in the ultra-Orthodox city of Elad.
His candidacy was however disqualified since his main place of residence was Jerusalem not Elad, and he was then placed on UTJ’s eighth spot in the three recent elections.
UTJ MK and deputy education minister Meir Porush is set to resign to allow Pindrus to enter the Knesset, as per an agreement between Degel and UTJ’s other half, Agudat Yisrael.
Spokespersons for Likud and Blue and White said it has not yet been decided which of their ministers and deputy ministers will resign.
One MK who is likely to resign is however thought to be Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi of Blue and White.
In a quirk resulting from the split between Blue and White and Yesh Atid, at least one Yesh Atid candidate will become an MK if several Blue and White MKs resign, meaning the opposition will gain a seat in Knesset.
The next candidate on the Blue and White - Yesh Atid list is Yorai Lahav-Hertzano, head of the Yesh Atid youth wing.


Tags IDF Norwegian law Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bibi’s attacks By JPOST EDITORIAL
Coronavirus has not stopped Iran's march to a nuclear bomb By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Minority opinions matter By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu wants to divide Jews, Right from Left, Israel from world By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by