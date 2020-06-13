Norwegian Law ready for final approval, COVID-19 may cause further delays

After the so-called Norwegian Law was approved in committee last week for its final readings in the Knesset plenum, the coalition parties and Yesh Atid are preparing for the influx of several new MKs when ministers and deputy ministers step down in favor of their party colleagues. Once the legislation is passed it is expected that 12 MKs who are also serving as ministers or deputy ministers will resign. There are currently a massive 34 ministers and eight deputy ministers, meaning that over a third of Knesset members are members of the government, and reducing the capacity of the Knesset to function. Due to strict COVID-19 social-distancing restrictions put in place last week in the Knesset it is as yet unclear if a vote on the legislation will be scheduled for this week however. Last week only essential staff were allowed to accompany MKs in the Knesset building, and MKs who did not have committee hearings or other essential business were supposed to keep away. Additionally several MKs are currently in isolation due to possible exposure to COVID-19, making scheduling votes in the plenum more difficult.In the Shas party, it is expected that all three of its deputy minister will resign to allow in the next three candidates on its electoral list. Amongst those who will enter is Yossi Taieb, an immigrant from France who currently serves as a member of the local council in Telzstone, and is a rabbi and served in an elite IDF unit in the Givati Brigade. Baruch Gazahi, 39, and originally from Ethiopia will also be brought into the Knesset for Shas. Gazahi came to Israel with his family in 1980, and served in the elite IDF Duvdevan unit during his compulsory army duty and as an officer. Gazahi is also a rabbi and has worked as an educator and in outreach to non-religious Israelis. Another likely new ultra-Orthodox MK will be Yitzhak Pindrus of United Torah Judaism. Pindrus, whose parents are immigrants from America, was a long serving deputy mayor of Jerusalem for the Degel Hatorah branch of UTJ, before he was parachuted in to run as the mayoral candidate for Degel in the ultra-Orthodox city of Elad. His candidacy was however disqualified since his main place of residence was Jerusalem not Elad, and he was then placed on UTJ’s eighth spot in the three recent elections. UTJ MK and deputy education minister Meir Porush is set to resign to allow Pindrus to enter the Knesset, as per an agreement between Degel and UTJ’s other half, Agudat Yisrael. Spokespersons for Likud and Blue and White said it has not yet been decided which of their ministers and deputy ministers will resign.One MK who is likely to resign is however thought to be Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi of Blue and White. In a quirk resulting from the split between Blue and White and Yesh Atid, at least one Yesh Atid candidate will become an MK if several Blue and White MKs resign, meaning the opposition will gain a seat in Knesset. The next candidate on the Blue and White - Yesh Atid list is Yorai Lahav-Hertzano, head of the Yesh Atid youth wing.