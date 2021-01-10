Five human rights organizations on Sunday announced they have filed a petition to the High Court of Justice against Public Security Minister Amir Ohana’s decision not to vaccinate prisoners, contrary to the Health Ministry and attorney-general’s directive.The petition, submitted late Friday but announced on Sunday, was filed on behalf of Physicians for Human Rights in Israel (PHRI) and four other groups, represented by lawyers Anne Suciu and Tamir Blank. In the petition, the organizations demand that the Israel Prison Service (IPS), which is under Ohana’s ministerial control, vaccinate the entire prisoner population according to the vaccination priorities set by the Health Ministry.Previously, the Health Ministry directed that all prisoners be vaccinated, with an initial emphasis on prisoners aged 60 and over and those in high-risk groups.Moreover, the petition demands that the IPS prioritize the vaccination of prisoners over prison staff.Already on Friday, Deputy Attorney-General Amit Marari had told Ohana by formal letter that his decision not to vaccinate prisoners “was given without authority, and thus cannot stand.”Marari said it would be difficult to defend against any future petition, such as the one which has now been filed.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Ohana responded the same day that he viewed himself as being within his authority and that the attorney-general’s office had no business intervening.He also taunted Marari that she and the government’s lawyers could run in the current elections if they wanted to decide policy.The petition was accompanied by a medical opinion from the Association of Public Health Physicians from the Israeli Medical Association, which stated that “prisoners must be treated as a captive population. In the context of COVID-19, this is considered an at-risk population, both due to preexisting health issues and to the overcrowded conditions that increase the risk of infection and mortality.”According to the Medical Association, “the State of Israel has an ethical obligation to offer the vaccines to the prisoner population.”Moreover, “according to professional sources, prisoners are an at-risk population and action must be taken to vaccinate them in parallel with the at-risk populations at large,” the petition states.PHRI official Anat Lituyan said, “the responsibility for public health needs to be handled by experts in that field. The withholding of vaccinations until now only makes this that much more clear.”The Health Ministry had not responded at press time, but appears to have wilted from publicly challenging Ohana over the issue. The court has not yet set a date for a hearing.