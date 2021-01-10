The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ohana must follow Health Ministry, A-G order to vaccinate prisoners - NGOs

Previously, the Health Ministry directed that all prisoners be vaccinated.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 10, 2021 17:58
An Israeli prison guard is seen through a gate at Maasiyahu prison near Ramle, south of Tel Aviv, Israel February 15, 2016. Former Israeli Prime Minister Olmert begins his 19-month prison sentence at Maasiyahu prison on Monday, making him the first former head of government in Israel to go to prison (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
An Israeli prison guard is seen through a gate at Maasiyahu prison near Ramle, south of Tel Aviv, Israel February 15, 2016. Former Israeli Prime Minister Olmert begins his 19-month prison sentence at Maasiyahu prison on Monday, making him the first former head of government in Israel to go to prison
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Five human rights organizations on Sunday announced they have filed a petition to the High Court of Justice against Public Security Minister Amir Ohana’s decision not to vaccinate prisoners, contrary to the Health Ministry and attorney-general’s directive.
The petition, submitted late Friday but announced on Sunday, was filed on behalf of Physicians for Human Rights in Israel (PHRI) and four other groups, represented by lawyers Anne Suciu and Tamir Blank.
In the petition, the organizations demand that the Israel Prison Service (IPS), which is under Ohana’s ministerial control, vaccinate the entire prisoner population according to the vaccination priorities set by the Health Ministry.
Previously, the Health Ministry directed that all prisoners be vaccinated, with an initial emphasis on prisoners aged 60 and over and those in high-risk groups.
Moreover, the petition demands that the IPS prioritize the vaccination of prisoners over prison staff.
Already on Friday, Deputy Attorney-General Amit Marari had told Ohana by formal letter that his decision not to vaccinate prisoners “was given without authority, and thus cannot stand.”
Marari said it would be difficult to defend against any future petition, such as the one which has now been filed.
Ohana responded the same day that he viewed himself as being within his authority and that the attorney-general’s office had no business intervening.
He also taunted Marari that she and the government’s lawyers could run in the current elections if they wanted to decide policy.
The petition was accompanied by a medical opinion from the Association of Public Health Physicians from the Israeli Medical Association, which stated that “prisoners must be treated as a captive population. In the context of COVID-19, this is considered an at-risk population, both due to preexisting health issues and to the overcrowded conditions that increase the risk of infection and mortality.”
According to the Medical Association, “the State of Israel has an ethical obligation to offer the vaccines to the prisoner population.”
Moreover, “according to professional sources, prisoners are an at-risk population and action must be taken to vaccinate them in parallel with the at-risk populations at large,” the petition states.
PHRI official Anat Lituyan said, “the responsibility for public health needs to be handled by experts in that field. The withholding of vaccinations until now only makes this that much more clear.”
The Health Ministry had not responded at press time, but appears to have wilted from publicly challenging Ohana over the issue.
 The court has not yet set a date for a hearing.


Tags israel prison Health Ministry vaccine Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Twitter banned Trump, now it needs to ban Khamenei

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS
Nimrod Goren

Israel-Turkey relations are not only about Erdogan and Bibi

 By NIMROD GOREN
Amotz Asa-El

2021: The year sanity returned after COVID-19, political turmoil

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by