Over ten test positive with coronavirus from New York rescue flight

Some ultra-Orthodox passengers on the flight allegedly bragged about forging documents to show that they were not positive for the coronavirus • flight staff said there was nothing they could do

By CODY LEVINE  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 18:09
The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Some 11 people tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday after arriving from a planned rescue flight for stranded Israelis originating in New York, according to a Ynet News report.
Upon arriving at Ben Gurion Airport, passengers on the El Al rescue flight were required to undergo mandatory testing, where it was discovered that 11 were infected with the coronavirus. According to the report, some ultra-Orthodox passengers on the flight also bragged about forging documents to show that they were not positive with the coronavirus.
After hearing the bragging, some passengers approached flight attendants to complain. The staff apparently said that there was nothing they could do regarding the forging of documents. Likewise, passengers speaking to Ynet also spoke of the fact that some ultra-Orthodox passengers refused to remain in their seats and prayed in groups without masks, which is against current aviation regulations.
Following the discovery of positive tests after the flight arrived, all passengers were informed by the Health Ministry that they would be required to enter isolation and be re-tested in the next few days. The Health Ministry also informed them that an investigation of the incident was being transferred to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).
In a statement to Ynet, El Al said in response to the incident that "all flights operated by the company are conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the various authorities. El Al is careful to maintain the health of passengers, and all crews on the ground and in the air are vaccinated. El Al is currently developing a 'safe flight' concept.
"The passenger's allegations were forwarded to the operational authorities and we are investigating the allegations with the flight crew," the statement concluded.  
Currently, only 200 Israelis are permitted to enter the country per day as a means to quell the infection rate in the country, and prevent the spread of coronavirus mutations from abroad.


