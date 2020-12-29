Palestinian injured from reactionary rocks thrown at his car - report

A Palestinian from Duma, a village near the northern West Bank settlement of Yitzhar, was injured late Monday night from rocks thrown at his car, Walla! News reported. The report comes from Yesh Din, an Israeli nonprofit human rights organization. Yesh Din researchers and reports on Israeli legal abuses in the West Bank, and have pointed to the light repercussions afforded to IDF soldiers accused of wrongdoing in the past, specifically in the West Bank. According to their website, they view the "occupation as a main source of the violation of the human rights and therefore seek to end it." death on December 21. Occurring concurrently over the past few nights were protests in Jerusalem against the police management of the incident that led to Sandak's death. Protesters have thrown rocks at the policemen manning the protests, at times injuring them.They also reported that similar rock throwing incidents occurred in Gush Etzion, a bloc of settlements south of Jerusalem, and Givat Asaf, a settlement east of Ramallah. According to the organization, rock throwing incidents have been a nightly occurrence since Ahuvia Sandak's
