Barkat: Likud MKs cooperated with party's enemies

Likud MK Nir Barkat accused his future rivals for the Likud leadership on Saturday of joining forces with the party's adversaries in an attempt to harm him politically.

Barkat made the accusation following the passage in its first reading of the so-called anti-Barkat bill. The bill would limit MKs and their families to funding and spending no more than NIS 100,000 a year when there is no election campaign going on.

One of the MKs who lobbied most for the bill was Israel Katz, who like Barkat has announced that he will run for Likud leader in the era after opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu. Future Likud leadership candidate Miri Regev joined Katz and 11 other Likud MKs in voting for the bill that is intended to make a run harder on Barkat, who with a fortune estimated at $1.3 billion, is the Knesset's only billionaire.

"The background is that [New Hope Party chairman] Gideon [Sa'ar], [Yamina head Naftali] Bennett and [Yesh Atid leader Yair] Lapid and some hacks in Likud are uniting to try to stop me from succeeding in Likud and leading the nationalist camp," Barkat told Channel 12 in an interview. "They joined with Gideon, Bennett and Lapid and their goal is to harm the leader after Netanyahu.

Bakat said it was better that he uses his own personal money, rather than relying on contributions or funding from the state.

Regev responded that Barkat should have supported the bill and agreed to make it fair for anyone to run for head of Likud.

"It's not a personal bill," she told the Meet the Press program. "In a democracy, it should not be possible to buy power."

On the same program, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar responded for the first time to last week's meeting of Defense Minister Benny Gantz with Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas at Gantz's home in Rosh Ha'ayin.

"I think it was unnecessary and not particularly important," Sa'ar said. "Former prime ministers [Benjamin] Netanyahu, [Ariel] Sharon and [Ehud] Olmert have all met with Abu Mazen [Abbas]. If I was defense minister, I would not meet with Abu Mazen."

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation, which Sa'ar heads will convene on Sunday to consider more than a dozen bills. One of them, sponsored by Barkat, would officially designate the 15th day of Sivan as an annual Day of Unity, to mark the anniversary of the 2014 kidnapping and murder of teens Eyal Yifrach, Gil-ad Shaar, and Naftali Fraenkel.

Another bill that will come to a vote would require all Israeli children to study Arabic from third grade onward. According to the bill, which was sponsored by Ra'am (United Arab List) MK Imman Khatib Yassin, an Arabic matriculation test would be obligatory.