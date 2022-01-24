The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Smotrich insulting dead judge angers Lapid

Religious Zionist Party head said recently departed Miriam Naor was just another judge who destroyed the Supreme Court.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 24, 2022 14:31

Updated: JANUARY 24, 2022 14:45
Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich is seen addressing the Knesset on July 5, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich is seen addressing the Knesset on July 5, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich was the only politician who issued criticism in his eulogy for former chief justice Miriam Naor, who died on Monday at the age of 74 after serving as chief justice in 2015-2017.

In an interview with the right-wing radio station Galei Israel, Smotrich said he felt a personal dilemma because remaining positive would be the statesmanlike thing to do, but he cannot forget that she permitted the destruction of homes in Ofra, Amona and Netiv Ha'avot. 

Smotrich also criticized Naor for disqualifying the IDF draft bill for haredim (ultra-Orthodox) that has caused legislative challenges for years and for canceling the participation of the country's top figures at a ceremony that marked the 50th anniversary of liberating Judea and Samaria. 

"She was just another judge in the chain of chief justices since Aharon Barak destroyed their honorable institution," Smotrich said. "It is hard for me to be hypocritical, like [former justice minister Ayelet] Shaked, who called her a beloved friend."

Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) said he was outraged by Smotrich speaking that way on the day of Naor's death. 

     Former Supreme Court President Miriam Naor at the Supreme Court hall during a ceremony for outgoing Supreme Court Judge Uri Shoham in Jerusalem on August 2, 2018. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)     Former Supreme Court President Miriam Naor at the Supreme Court hall during a ceremony for outgoing Supreme Court Judge Uri Shoham in Jerusalem on August 2, 2018. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"Smotrich's decision to malign the president of the Supreme Court moments after her death is a new low in Israeli public life," Lapid wrote on Twitter. "He and his party will not stop until they destroy the last vestiges of statesmanship and coexistence in the state."  

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar called Smotrich's attack "not Jewish and not humane."


