The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Likud turns anti-spying protest to anti-Bibi trial

Thousands of right-wing activists attending a demonstration at Tel Aviv's Habima Square where they villainized the police, state prosecution and the rest of the legal system.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 21:57
SUPPORTERS OF Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu demonstrate at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, August 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
SUPPORTERS OF Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu demonstrate at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, August 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Thousands of right-wing activists attended a demonstration at Tel Aviv’s Habima Square on Thursday night for a demonstration that was originally supposed to be about the cellphone hacking scandal but ended up villainizing the police, state prosecution and the rest of the legal system.

The crowd booed when anyone seen as representing the legal system was mentioned. There were also signs attacking opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial.

“The prosecution and Supreme Court are the enemies of the state,” one sign declared.

Likud MK Israel Katz called for ending Netanyahu’s trial, at least temporarily, because police hacked the phones of the state’s witnesses against the Likud leader.

“Until the facts are clarified, I say stop all the processes,” Katz said.

OPPOSITION LEADER MK Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a hearing in his ongoing trial at Jerusalem District Court in November. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90) OPPOSITION LEADER MK Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a hearing in his ongoing trial at Jerusalem District Court in November. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Netanyahu had been expected to attend the protest, which would have been his first in seven years, but instead he addressed it with a tape-recorded message. Netanyahu told the crowd that he could not be there despite having heavily promoted the demonstration “for reasons I cannot reveal.”

“I am with you in heart and soul as we fight for civil rights, for the freedom of our citizens, for our democracy,” Netanyahu said. “I am with you, thousands of patriotic Zionists, who came to demand a state commission of inquiry to investigate the serious espionage affair in which the Israel Police spied on the people of Israel. The trust of the police is at a nadir. The investigators cannot investigate themselves. Only a state commission of inquiry could reveal the truth and ensure that such despicable acts will never happen again.”

As the rally was starting, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar told Channel 13 that such a commission was not on the way.

“In order to form a commission of inquiry, fundamental facts must be found,” Sa’ar said. “Currently, there is no such basis that justifies it. There was no cover-up. If there will be a basis for forming a commission in the findings, I will not hesitate to go for it.”

The Jerusalem District Court ordered the prosecution and the defense in the Netanyahu trial on Thursday night to be ready to present their arguments on Monday regarding the Pegasus spying scandal’s impact.

Earlier, Netanyahu attacked the legal system and press on Twitter.

“In Israel there is a real and painful problem of underrepresentation for the Right and Sephardim in the legal system, the press, academia and culture,” he wrote. “We started fixing, and with God’s help, we will finish the job.”

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud police demonstration tel aviv Trial hack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
3

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by