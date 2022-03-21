Bennett, Lapid tout Ukraine aid as Zelensky softens Israel criticism

Israel is being generous and sensitive to Ukraine while balancing its own interests, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday, the day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sharply criticized Jerusalem’s approach, but softened his tone later.

Zelensky said he appreciates Israel’s efforts to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow on Sunday, hours after he compared Ukraine’s plight to the Holocaust, called for Israel to send arms to his country and to sanction Russia, and criticized “mediation without choosing a side.”

“Apathy kills, calculations kill. You can mediate between countries but not between good and evil,” Zelensky said.

Yet, hours later, in a video message on his Telegram channel, Zelensky said: "Of course, Israel has its interests, strategy to protect its citizens. We understand all of it.

"The prime minister of Israel, Mr. Bennett is trying to find a way of holding talks, and we are grateful for this,” Zelensky continued. “We are grateful for his efforts so that sooner or later we will begin to have talks with Russia, possibly in Jerusalem. That's the right place to find peace. If possible.”

Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid responded to the criticism by touting Israel’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Israeli Foreign Minister and Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid speaks during a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 14, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

“Israel has been stretching out its hand to aid in the crisis in Ukraine for several weeks, from the first minute in different, varied channels,” Bennett said. “We are managing this unfortunate crisis sensitively, generously, and responsibly while balancing the different considerations – and they are complex.”

Bennett made the remarks at a ceremony sending off the staff of an Israeli field hospital, the first such facility any country has built in Ukraine. The prime minister pointed out that Israel has sent planes full of humanitarian aid and has opened its doors to Jewish immigrants and non-Jewish refugees.

“Today, I want to say clearly: Israel and the Israeli public can be proud of the aid and contribution to the citizens of Ukraine. Be proud of the actions Israel has taken…There are not many countries who have done as much,” he stated.

Lapid added that Israelis “must know that Israel is not standing silent. In a place where there is suffering and horror, we will stretch out a comforting hand and do everything to help.”

“We are sending with this hospital not only the best medical staff in the world, but our hearts, our support, and our identification. This is a cruel and unnecessary war, and it must stop,” he said.

The war in Ukraine is a reminder to Israel “that we must always be strong and be able to defend ourselves at any moment and under any conditions,” the foreign minister added.

Israel began constructing the “Shining Star” field hospital in Mostyska, Ukraine over the weekend and is expected to open on Tuesday, with 60 staff members from Sheba Medical Center and the Schneider Children’s Hospital. The field hospital, which includes a pediatric ward, a maternity ward, an emergency room, a telemedicine facility and more, was funded by the Health and Foreign Ministries along with the Schusterman Family Foundation and Joint Distribution Committee.