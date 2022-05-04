Bennett and Shaked heckled at different Remembrance Day ceremonies

Prime Minister Naftali Bennet and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked were both heckled while they spoke at different Remembrance Day ceremonies on Wednesday.

At Mount Herzl, dozens of bereaved families interrupted the prime minister's remarks during the state memorial service as he was beginning his speech.

"You should be ashamed of yourself," some of the protesters shouted, to which Bennett responded with "I love you all and I hear your pain."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In Petah Tikva, Shaked faced heckling on Wednesday when she spoke at a memorial day ceremony at the Segula Cemetery.

Arik Hanan, who was grieving over his brother, heckled Shaked immediately when she started her address.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked at The Jerusalem Post's London conference on March 31, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

He called Shaked "disgusting" and called on her to "be ashamed" and to "go home."

The heckler was called upon to respect the ceremony by the host and by other grieving families around him. He responded that it was Shaked who should have respected grieving families by not coming.

Hanan said her attendance "spat in the face of those in grief" after government representatives were urged to not attend such ceremonies. He claimed that her government had approved stipends for terrorists.

Shaked responded on stage that "it is OK" and "grieving families are holy and they have a right to express their pain."

Victims of terror campaigned earlier this week against ministers addressing memorial ceremonies.