Prime Minister Yair Lapid slams Hezbollah in first cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Yair Lapid gave his first address at the beginning of the government's cabinet meeting on Sunday.

"In the coming months, our goal, of everyone at this table, is to run the government as if there is no coming election. The citizens of Israel are entitled to a functioning government at any given moment. This is the expectation from us, this is my expectation from my fellow ministers," Lapid said during his opening words.

Addressing the education crisis and passing budgets for hospitals, Lapid said they "cannot wait" and must be addressed.

Hezbollah's UAVs shot down

"Hamas and Hezbollah are not waiting. We have to act against them in all areas, at any given moment, and that is exactly what we will do. Yesterday, the IDF intercepted three hostile unmanned aerial vehicles that attempted to damage Israeli infrastructure in Israel's economic waters," Lapid said, referring to three UAVs that were launched by Hezbollah toward Israel’s economic waters towards the Karish gas rig over the Mediterranean Sea.

The UAVs were identified at an early stage in their flight by the IDF, monitored throughout their flight and intercepted at the most appropriate operational point by the fighter jet and missile ship.

"Hezbollah continues on the path of terrorism and undermines Lebanon's ability to reach an agreement on the maritime border. Israel will continue to protect itself, its citizens and its assets," Lapid said.

According to the preliminary investigation carried out by the military, the UAVs are not believed to have been armed and did not pose a real threat during their flight. It’s believed that they were launched by Hezbollah likely to fly over the Karish gas rig for propaganda purposes.

The drones were shot down several kilometers from the rig.

"This government will continue to work for the benefit of the citizens just as it has done all this past year. We will make decisions, we will implement moves, and we will continue to strengthen the economic, political and security power of the State of Israel," Lapid said, concluding his address before the cabinet meeting began.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.