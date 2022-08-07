Labor and Likud primaries may be postponed

The Labor and Likud primaries planned for this Tuesday and Wednesday may be postponed due to Operation Breaking Dawn, the parties announced on Sunday.

Both parties are expected to decide by the end of Sunday.

The Labor primary is set to be held electronically, which allows voters to vote remotely. However, voting stations will be opened for people who cannot or do not wish to vote electronically, in Jerusalem, Haifa, Tel Aviv and Beersheba. All of these stations except Haifa could potentially be affected by rocket threats and may affect some Labor members' ability to cast their vote.

"Over the weekend we tensely followed what was happening in the South," the Labor party CEO Nir Rozen said in a statement. "Labor expresses complete solidarity with the residents of the South and strengthens the security forces," he said.

Threat of postponement

The Likud primary is under a more serious threat of postponement as the voting is done physically.

Merav Michaeli elected as Labor leader, July, 18, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

If the operation does not end after Tisha Be'av, the chances are high that the primary will be postponed, Maariv reported. If this happens, it may be postponed until September, since many Israelis go on vacation during the month of August, Maariv reported Likud sources as saying.

Both primaries are for the parties' lists for the Knesset and not for the lead of the party, as Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli defeated her challenger in a separate vote on July 18, and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu was not challenged for party leadership.

The operation also affected the "Blue and White –The New Hope" (BWNH) campaign, as party leader and Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed his party to freeze its campaign activities and dedicate their time to visit and assist the residents of the Gaza border area and the South.