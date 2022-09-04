Israel elections: Why are the haredi factions feuding? - analysis

The ongoing rift between the two factions that make up the haredi party United Torah Judaism took a turn for the worse in recent days, and the chances are growing that the Lithuanian Degel Hatorah and the Hassidic Agudat Yisrael will run separately in the upcoming election.

A poll by Maariv published on Friday found that if the two parties run separately, Degel will receive five seats while Agudat Yisrael will not pass the electoral threshold. The two parties have run together in every election since 1992.

The two have been negotiating the joint run for over a month. But last Thursday evening (August 25), "Degel" called off a meeting at the bequest of its spiritual leader, 99-year-old Rabbi Gershon Edelstein. The reason was that earlier that day, the Education Ministry published a "Call for Proposal" for schools to join the new "Belz Arrangement," with the full consent of the Belz Hasidic group, which is part of Agudat Yisrael.

What is this arrangement, and why does Edelstein have such a problem with it?

First, some background. A large swathe of the Ashkenazi haredi school system is based on what is known as "Independent Education," which includes the "Beis Yaakov" schools for girls and "Heder", and "Yeshiva Ketana" schools for boys, all of which have a strong emphasis on Jewish religious studies. The "Independent Education" schools receive approximately half of the funding of regular state schools, with the rest of the funding coming from donations.

The Independent Education is run by the Lithuanian sector, and in 2018 it refused a request by Belz to join the system. The reason was, and remains to be, quite strange: The former leaders of the Lithuanian camp who are now both deceased, Rabbi Yosef Shalom Eliashiv and Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman, decided that no new groups will join the system. Their directive continues to apply and is viewed as part of their last will and testament to the Lithuanian Haredim.

Belz responded to Degel's refusal by turning to the government and requesting a solution, as it needed funding. The result became known as the "Belz Arrangement", a new education model that was announced by the Finance and Education Ministries in June of this year. The arrangement is that schools will receive funding for every student who has a passing grade in mathematics, English and Hebrew. The model is the first in haredi society in which funding is dependent on educational success in "secular" subjects, and is viewed by some as a groundbreaking step forward in the integration of haredim into Israeli society.

This is exactly what Degel fears. The Lithuanian side views the new model as a threat to the independence of its education system, and consequently as a threat to the independence of its way of life. The circulation of the Education Ministry's call for proposal on August 25 served as an indication that the plan was moving forwards, hence it was the straw that broke Degel Hatorah's back.

The crisis has deepened to the extent that the two parties have not spoken to each other since last Thursday, and Degel Hatorah even refused to meet opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who requested to serve as intermediary between the two sides.

Another indication of the severity of the crisis was a report that Shas leader Aryeh Deri offered to reserve two spots in his list for representatives of Agudat Yisrael, so that the party's votes would not be wasted.

The party declined.

"Enough with the paternalism. we will run alone and pass the electoral threshold, with more votes than Degel Hatorah," a senior Aguda official was reported as saying on Saturday night.

Is there another solution possibly?

Degel and Aguda signed an agreement prior to the March 2021 election, which was supposed to be valid for two Knesset terms. The agreement stipulated that in the 2021 election Degel would receive the first spot on the Knesset list while Aguda would receive the first choice of political appointment, but that during the following term, the opposite would occur: Aguda would receive the number one spot and Degel would get the first choice of position.

Degel's leader, MK Gafni, indeed ended up leading the list during the last year. But since the party ended up in the opposition, his being number one had no significance. This, coupled with Degel's claim that its electorate is larger, led the Lithuanian party to demand that it retain the party lead in the upcoming election as well.

What could end up happening is that Degel could give up on some of its demands, in exchange for Aguda "punishing" Belz's representative in the Knesset, MK Yaakov Eichler, by pushing him down to an unrealistic spot on the list. Eichler was sixth on UTJ's list in the previous election, and the party is currently polling at six seats.

In yet another attempt at a solution, opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu held numerous meetings in recent weeks with Agudat Yisrael leader Yizhak Goldknopf, reportedly in an attempt to have Belz push off the implementation of the new education system until next year. This, however, would cost Belz millions of shekels of state funding, for which it would need to be compensated.

The two factions reportedly made some headway on Sunday by agreeing to form new negotiating teams.

In any case, the issue must be resolved by 10:00 p.m. on September 15, which is the deadline for parties to hand their lists for the election. The crisis may go down to the wire, however, as there are other complex issues at play as well as other possible solutions.

In the end, Degel's decision will be made by Rabbi Edelstein, and based on his firm stance against the Belz Arrangement, the two parties may end up running separately for the first time in 30 years.

The stakes are high, since if either do not pass the electoral threshold, this could end up hurting Netanyahu's chances of forming a government, and raise the chances of a government led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid or Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Channel 12 reported on Saturday night that sources in the right-wing camp expressed their concern that Gafni was deepening the crisis intentionally in order to shoot down a Netanyahu-led government and then join Gantz. While Gafni denied the allegations, this could be a realistic scenario if the sides do not find a solution on time.