The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Gantz may demand premiership even with just 12 seats in Knesset - Sa'ar

The National Unity Party is facing criticism for aspiring to make Gantz the next prime minister, despite being smaller than Yesh Atid and Likud.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: OCTOBER 8, 2022 21:14
Minister of Defense Benny Gantz at the opening ceremony of the Odem program, a national groundbreaking program for the development of technological leadership in young high school students is part of the elite Talpiot program, in the northern town of Katzrin, on September 21, 2022. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Minister of Defense Benny Gantz at the opening ceremony of the Odem program, a national groundbreaking program for the development of technological leadership in young high school students is part of the elite Talpiot program, in the northern town of Katzrin, on September 21, 2022.
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

The National Unity party led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz will not limit itself to a minimum number of seats in the upcoming election in order to demand that Gantz receive the mandate to form a government, the party's number two, Justice Minister Gideon Saar, said on Saturday.

Sa'ar's comment, which he made on Channel 12's Meet the Press, marks a change in the party's policy, after its number three, former chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, said a number of weeks ago that the party would need to receive a number in the high teens in order to demand the premiership.

"I do not cast numerical restrictions ahead of time. Our aspiration, which is right and necessary, is for us to receive more mandates. That is our main effort. But I do not cast restrictions," he said.

The party has been receiving between 11-13 seats on average. In an interview on September 10, Eisenkot said, "I was [former prime minister] Arik [Ariel] Sharon's military secretary during his first tenure as prime minister, he came with 19 mandates and ruled with an iron fist. The number in my opinion has to be in the high teens. 10 or 12 mandates in my opinion are not legitimate," Eisenkot said.

One of National Unity's most prominent campaign arguments is that only Gantz can form a stable government, and yet many politicians, including from National Unity itself, agreed that the former coalition's instability was partly because the former prime minister, Naftali Bennett, was the head of a party that only won seven seats, and de-facto only had six MKs in the coalition.

Gadi Eizenkot, Gideon Sa'ar and Benny Gantz announce Eizenkot's entry into the National Unity Party. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Gadi Eizenkot, Gideon Sa'ar and Benny Gantz announce Eizenkot's entry into the National Unity Party. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The party is thus facing criticism for aspiring to make Gantz the next prime minister, despite it being far smaller than both Yesh Atid and the Likud.

In an interview on KAN News on Saturday night, Gantz himself said about Lapid, "I enabled him to become prime minister, both by forming the Change Government and by not choosing a different alternative – I could have been prime minister right now with the Likud in an agreement that I did not want," he said, referring to failed attempts by the Likud to form an alternative government before the Knesset dispersed on June 30.

"I think that after the election there will be a different outcome, but time will tell," he added.



Tags Benny Gantz government gideon sa'ar israeli politics Elections 2022 National Unity Party
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
5

Who was Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked Iran protests?

An undated picture obtained from social media shows Mahsa Amini.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by