A “French Law” that bars criminal investigations into a sitting prime minister should be enacted retroactively and apply to former prime minister MK Benjamin Netanyahu, Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir was recorded saying during a recent meeting with supporters.

This legislation would end Netanyahu’s trial. The former Israeli prime minister is currently standing trial for three counts of fraud and breach of trust and one count of bribery, for his actions while serving as prime minister.

“My position is unequivocally more than [Religious Zionism Party chairman Bezalel] Smotrich’s,” Ben-Gvir said on the recording, referring to Smotrich’s plan for reforming the judicial system, which includes a French Law that would not affect the Netanyahu trial.

“I will demand a retroactive French Law, and by my estimation, it will pass an appeal to the High Court. Let me remind you that I am a lawyer. The High Court’s judges will understand the rationale and purpose … the prime minister is innocent until proven guilty, and should not be brought down by an attorney-general’s caprice,” Ben-Gvir said.

“This is not a personal matter, he [Netanyahu] is the leader of the Right, and he was framed as the leader of the Right. We need to make sure that the phenomenon of framing people passes from the world,” Ben-Gvir said.

L: Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir. R: Likud leader, former-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Ben-Gvir's calls to cancel Netanyahu's trials draws criticism

The recording, which was obtained and published by Ynet, drew condemnation across the political spectrum.

“The Netanyahu bloc is coordinated: the abolition of the trial and the establishment of the Bibi Republic - a paradise for governmental corruption, in which the Knesset and the government will serve as havens for criminals,” Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, number two on the National Unity Party list, wrote on Twitter.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, leader of the Habayit Hayehudi Party, wrote on Twitter, “Ben-Gvir and Smotrch are doing everything in recent days by bringing up deranged ideas that will destroy Israeli democracy. They should not be allowed to do so and must not lead the country on their own,” Shaked wrote.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, leader of National Unity, wrote on Twitter, “They have lost their shame. These people are a step away from becoming the most senior ministers. The November nightmare is coming true - we are facing a clear and tangible danger to the State of Israel,” he wrote.

Smotrich distanced himself from Ben-Gvir's policy and reiterated that he did not intend for Netanyahu's trial to be canceled.

"My plan is clear, I encourage the public to download and read it," Smotrich said on Radio Galey Israel. "The Netanyahu trial is the best thing that is helping us show why this plan is necessary," he said.