The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israel Elections: Ben-Gvir supports cancelling Netanyahu trial - recording

The former Israeli prime minister is currently standing trial for three counts of fraud and breach of trust and one count of bribery, for his actions while serving as prime minister.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: OCTOBER 30, 2022 15:26
MK Itamar Ben Gvir speaks during a press conference ahead of the upcoming elections, in Jerusalem, July 11, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
MK Itamar Ben Gvir speaks during a press conference ahead of the upcoming elections, in Jerusalem, July 11, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

A “French Law” that bars criminal investigations into a sitting prime minister should be enacted retroactively and apply to former prime minister MK Benjamin Netanyahu, Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir was recorded saying during a recent meeting with supporters.

This legislation would end Netanyahu’s trial. The former Israeli prime minister is currently standing trial for three counts of fraud and breach of trust and one count of bribery, for his actions while serving as prime minister.

“My position is unequivocally more than [Religious Zionism Party chairman Bezalel] Smotrich’s,” Ben-Gvir said on the recording, referring to Smotrich’s plan for reforming the judicial system, which includes a French Law that would not affect the Netanyahu trial.

“I will demand a retroactive French Law, and by my estimation, it will pass an appeal to the High Court. Let me remind you that I am a lawyer. The High Court’s judges will understand the rationale and purpose … the prime minister is innocent until proven guilty, and should not be brought down by an attorney-general’s caprice,” Ben-Gvir said.

“I will demand a retroactive French Law, and by my estimation, it will pass an appeal to the High Court. Let me remind you that I am a lawyer. The High Court’s judges will understand the rationale and purpose … the prime minister is innocent until proven guilty, and should not be brought down by an attorney-general’s caprice.”

Itamar Ben-Gvir

“This is not a personal matter, he [Netanyahu] is the leader of the Right, and he was framed as the leader of the Right. We need to make sure that the phenomenon of framing people passes from the world,” Ben-Gvir said.

L: Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir. R: Likud leader, former-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) L: Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir. R: Likud leader, former-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Ben-Gvir's calls to cancel Netanyahu's trials draws criticism

The recording, which was obtained and published by Ynet, drew condemnation across the political spectrum.

“The Netanyahu bloc is coordinated: the abolition of the trial and the establishment of the Bibi Republic - a paradise for governmental corruption, in which the Knesset and the government will serve as havens for criminals,” Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, number two on the National Unity Party list, wrote on Twitter.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, leader of the Habayit Hayehudi Party, wrote on Twitter, “Ben-Gvir and Smotrch are doing everything in recent days by bringing up deranged ideas that will destroy Israeli democracy. They should not be allowed to do so and must not lead the country on their own,” Shaked wrote.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, leader of National Unity, wrote on Twitter, “They have lost their shame. These people are a step away from becoming the most senior ministers. The November nightmare is coming true - we are facing a clear and tangible danger to the State of Israel,” he wrote.

Smotrich distanced himself from Ben-Gvir's policy and reiterated that he did not intend for Netanyahu's trial to be canceled.

"My plan is clear, I encourage the public to download and read it," Smotrich said on Radio Galey Israel. "The Netanyahu trial is the best thing that is helping us show why this plan is necessary," he said.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu court high court of justice israeli politics Israel Elections Trial Bezalel Smotrich itamar ben-gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
5

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by