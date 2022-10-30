The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
PM Lapid visits Karish Gas Field after maritime deal with Lebanon signed

Israel's and Lebanon's governments signed the maritime border agreement last week that gives Israel 17% of revenue from Lebanon's field.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 30, 2022 16:03

Updated: OCTOBER 30, 2022 16:09
Prime Minister Yair Lapid's visit to the Karish gas rig in the Mediterranean Sea (photo credit: KOBI GIDON)
Prime Minister Yair Lapid's visit to the Karish gas rig in the Mediterranean Sea
(photo credit: KOBI GIDON)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited the Karish Gas Field on Sunday, just days after Israel and Lebanon signed the maritime border agreement.

Lapid posted a photo of himself at Karish on his Twitter. "After the start of gas production from the Karish rig: I conducted a security tour of the rig. In this place is the energetic and economic future of the State of Israel," he wrote.

"The production of gas from the Karish rig will lower energy prices in Israel, make the State of Israel a regional energy supplier and help Europe deal with the energy crisis," Lapid continued with a Twitter thread. "From here comes the gas that will ensure a lowering of the cost of living. This is a great achievement for the State of Israel."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid's visit to the Karish gas rig in the Mediterranean Sea (credit: KOBI GIDON) Prime Minister Yair Lapid's visit to the Karish gas rig in the Mediterranean Sea (credit: KOBI GIDON)

"I maintained that the agreement and the continued production of gas from 'Karish' will ensure economic and energy stability for Israel for many years to come and will contribute greatly to lowering the cost of living," he wrote. "Following the production of gas from the Karish rig, a decrease in energy prices in Israel is expected and at the same time Israel will increase natural gas exports from it, helping Europe deal with the energy crisis on the continent."

What Lapid claims will happen because of the border deal

Lapid said at a cabinet meeting that the agreement "strengthens and fortifies Israel's security and our freedom to act against Hezbollah and threats from the north." Lapid also considers the agreement to be a form of recognition.

"This is a diplomatic achievement," Lapid said. "It's not every day that an enemy state recognizes the State of Israel in a written agreement before the whole international community."

Lapid also claims that the deal will be a great economic achievement that will bring money to Israel that can be used for welfare, health, education and security.



