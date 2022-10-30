PM Lapid visits Karish Gas Field after maritime deal with Lebanon signed

Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited the Karish Gas Field on Sunday, just days after Israel and Lebanon signed the maritime border agreement.

Lapid posted a photo of himself at Karish on his Twitter. "After the start of gas production from the Karish rig: I conducted a security tour of the rig. In this place is the energetic and economic future of the State of Israel," he wrote.

לאחר תחילת הפקת הגז מאסדת כריש: ערכתי סיור ביטחוני באסדה. במקום הזה נמצא העתיד האנרגטי והכלכלי של מדינת ישראל. pic.twitter.com/xxBRyvAWM4 — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) October 30, 2022

"The production of gas from the Karish rig will lower energy prices in Israel, make the State of Israel a regional energy supplier and help Europe deal with the energy crisis," Lapid continued with a Twitter thread. "From here comes the gas that will ensure a lowering of the cost of living. This is a great achievement for the State of Israel."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid's visit to the Karish gas rig in the Mediterranean Sea (credit: KOBI GIDON)

הפקת הגז מאסדת כריש תוריד את מחירי האנרגיה בישראל, תהפוך את מדינת ישראל לספקית אנרגיה אזורית ותסייע לאירופה להתמודד עם משבר האנרגיה. מפה יוצא הגז שיבטיח הורדה של יוקר המחיה. זה הישג גדול למדינת ישראל. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) October 30, 2022

"I maintained that the agreement and the continued production of gas from 'Karish' will ensure economic and energy stability for Israel for many years to come and will contribute greatly to lowering the cost of living," he wrote. "Following the production of gas from the Karish rig, a decrease in energy prices in Israel is expected and at the same time Israel will increase natural gas exports from it, helping Europe deal with the energy crisis on the continent."

עמדתי על כך שההסכם והמשך הפקת הגז מ'כריש' יבטיחו יציבות כלכלית ואנרגטית לישראל לשנים ארוכות קדימה ויתרמו רבות להורדת יוקר המחיה. בעקבות הפקת הגז מאסדת כריש, צפויה ירידה במחירי האנרגיה בישראל ובמקביל ישראל תגדיל את ייצוא הגז הטבעי ממנה, ותסייע לאירופה להתמודד עם משבר האנרגיה ביבשת — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) October 30, 2022

What Lapid claims will happen because of the border deal

Lapid said at a cabinet meeting that the agreement "strengthens and fortifies Israel's security and our freedom to act against Hezbollah and threats from the north." Lapid also considers the agreement to be a form of recognition.

"This is a diplomatic achievement," Lapid said. "It's not every day that an enemy state recognizes the State of Israel in a written agreement before the whole international community."

Lapid also claims that the deal will be a great economic achievement that will bring money to Israel that can be used for welfare, health, education and security.