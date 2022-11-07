The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir meet for coalition talks, release first joint photo

Benjamin Netanyahu avoided joint pictures with Itamar Ben-Gvir throughout the entire election campaign so as not to drive away centrist voters.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2022 17:00

Updated: NOVEMBER 7, 2022 17:10
Benjamin Netanyahu and Itamar Ben-Gvir meet. (photo credit: LIKUD SPOKESPERSON)
Incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday with Otzma Yehudit faction leader Itamar Ben-Gvir for a first round of coalition negotiations and released - for the first time - a photograph together.

The meeting was the continuation of similar talks Netanyahu held on Sunday with Degel Hatorah faction leader MK Moshe Gafni, Agudat Yisrael faction leader Yizhak Goldknopf, Shas leader Arye Deri and Religious Zionist Party (RZP) leader MK Bezalel Smotrich. Netanyahu is also expected to meet with MK Avi Maoz, number 11 on the RZP list and head of the Noam faction.

Netanyahu refrained from being photographed with Ben-Gvir throughout the campaign so as not to give the impression that the two were allies, as this could have driven away centrist voters who oppose Ben-Gvir's policies.

The issue came to head at an event following the Sukkot holiday in October, at which the Otzma Yehudit leader was physically escorted off of the stage since Netanyahu was ready to ascend and did not want the two to appear together.

L: Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir. R: Likud leader, former-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) L: Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir. R: Likud leader, former-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Ben-Gvir faces criticism from the Right

The meeting came after Ben-Gvir was criticized by incoming Likud MK Tali Gottlieb after writing an op-ed in Israel Hayom calling for the Left to cooperate and not fear him.

In the op-ed, titled "My Brother on the Left", Ben-Gvir wrote that the fears he will curtail human rights or block gay parades were baseless, and that he has "grown up, become more moderate and understood that life is more complicated."

Ben-Gvir refused to apologize for his policies, and that he would fight enemies "from without and within," and that there was room for "a reacquaintance [and] refreshing of memory" with Jewish tradition.

He vowed to act on behalf of Israel's Arab population as well, in order to fight the rampant crime.

"If you let us get closer, if you listen to the content of our words, you will find that we are brothers. You will find that we agree on 90% of issues, that the vision we bring and the actions we promote are for you as much as they are for us," Ben-Gvir wrote.

Ben-Gvir's article followed somewhat conciliatory speeches by Netanyahu and Smotrich during the Knesset's memorial service for assassinated prime minister Yizhak Rabin on Sunday.

Gottlieb took issue with this.

"My fellow politicians from the Right. Stop slouching and apologizing to the Left who, until yesterday, spat on all of us and dismissed us all. Want to rule? Didn't you learn? Only with pride and power! Not with letters to the nation nor interviews sucking up to the Left. It's really embarrassing," Gottlieb wrote.

Otzma Yehudit number three and seventh on the RZP list, Almog Cohen, responded on Twitter, "Let's see you 'not slouching' when Ben-Gvir puts forwards legislation of the death penalty for terrorists, immunity for soldiers and policemen, and a change in the rules of engagement - Gottlieb, this is where you will be tested who is right-wing and who isn't."



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Otzma Yehudit itamar ben-gvir
