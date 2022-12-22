The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Netanyahu on a collision course with US Jewry, Biden, Arab allies - analysis

In taking this stand, Netanyahu is playing with fire with the Abraham Accords, given his pledge to suspend annexation.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2022 21:33

Updated: DECEMBER 22, 2022 22:11
Likud Head MK Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Likud Head MK Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to take office and already he is on a collision course with both liberal American Jews and the Biden administration. Add to them also the European Union and Israel’s new-found allies in the Middle East under the Abraham Accords.

On Thursday night, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned that Netanyahu’s government “will be the first, in the history of the state that the United States won’t view as its closest ally.”

Reform and Conservative Jews, who are among the most influential leaders of American Jewry, “won’t see Israel as their second home,” Lapid predicted.

He spoke after Netanyahu’s government partners published details of their coalition agreements that will be signed in the coming days.

They include two significant “third rails” of Israeli diplomacy: the Law of Return and sovereignty over West Bank settlements.

Israeli Prime Minister and Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid holds a press conference in Tel Aviv on December 22, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Israeli Prime Minister and Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid holds a press conference in Tel Aviv on December 22, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The first governs Israel’s relations with Diaspora Jewish communities of which the largest is American Jewry.

The clash won’t be delayed, it will happen by March 31, if not beforehand. That date is when the time frame set out in the coalition agreements for the Knesset to vote on legislation to eliminate the clause by which grandchildren of those who are Jewish under Orthodox dictates can immediately immigrant to Israel even if they themselves do not meet the thresholds that Orthodoxy requires to be considered as Jewish. This Grandfather Clause is typically applied to those with Jewish ancestry on the father’s side.

Impact on American Jewry

Those who support the clause have argued that the technical impact on US Jewry is minimal, but the issue for American Jews is not a numerical one.

The elimination of the clause touches on the deeply divisive issue between American Jews and Israel about “who is a Jew” and reawakens the question of whether in the long run, their community will meet the strictly Orthodox definition of Jewishness.

There is an unspoken contract between that community and the state of Israel, indeed between Israel and all Diaspora communities. It offers them an unofficial special status in the Jewish state, both through shared history and heritage and also as a safe haven from antisemitism.

Now looking to the future, Reform, Conservative and secular Jews, who are already questioning their ties to Israel, would be even less likely to consider that the Jewish state has any relevance to their lives.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with leaders of the Reform and Conservatie movements, February 28, 2022. (credit: KOBY GIDEON/GPO) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with leaders of the Reform and Conservatie movements, February 28, 2022. (credit: KOBY GIDEON/GPO)

In some cases, these are Jews who are already questioning whether the liberal Jewish values that define their identify can be found in the Jewish state.

THE POTENTIAL weakening of their support, including politically, would come at time when Netanyahu’s new government will also go head-to-head with the Biden administration on the issue of sovereignty over the West Bank, also known as Judea and Samaria.

Israel has refrained from applying sovereignty to the West Bank for almost 56 years, ever since it captured the territory from Jordan during the Six-Day War. At issue, in part, has been the understanding that it is a diplomatic red line, the crossing of which would have severe consequences of its diplomatic relations with the West, including the US.

The Trump administration had given Israel a nod in the direction of applying sovereignty to West Bank settlements but the matter was suspended in exchange for the Abraham Accords under whose auspices Israel normalized ties with four Arab countries.

Moving toward annexation 

Now, Netanyahu has moved back in the direction of annexation, with the Religious Zionist Party reporting that there is now an agreement to put forward a policy to advance sovereignty in the West Bank.

It did not define which geographic portions of the West Bank were under consideration but at a base level, it would likely include all the settlements. These are located in Area C, which is under the IDF military and civilian control.

Many members of the coalition would like to see Israeli sovereignty applied to all of Area C.

The first step in that direction is a commitment by Netanyahu to authorize some 70 West Bank outposts. Such a move would expand Israel’s holding in Area C and by definition that territory would likely be annexed.

There is no timetable for the sovereignty issue, but a government declaration about the outposts is also time-bound and expected to occur within 60 days.

Biden has historically been opposed to Israeli settlement activity, even though he is a strong advocate of the Jewish state.

US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters about the release of WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner by Russia, as Vice President Kamala Harris and Cherelle Griner listen, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 8, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST) US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters about the release of WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner by Russia, as Vice President Kamala Harris and Cherelle Griner listen, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 8, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

To date, he has been cautious about statements against Israel, with officials speaking in broad terms, warning against settlement activity without tying it to any consequences.

But since the election, the rhetoric has been raised a notch, and it can now be expected to increase, along with behind-the-scenes pressure to force Netanyahu to back away from the commitments made to his coalition partners.

Particularly bad timing 

The timing is particularly bad, given that going soft on Israeli settlement activity will not play well with the more left-wing base of the Democratic Party as it heads into the 2024 presidential elections.

In taking this stand, Netanyahu is also playing with fire with the Abraham Accords, given his earlier pledge to suspend annexation. The Abraham Accords countries will now have to weigh the benefits of their agreements against Israel’s steps in the West Bank.

Israeli reporters tend to describe Netanyahu as politically cautious, a leader who prefers the status quo. But his next government will upend that image, with an almost immediate set of diplomatic storms, by which Israel will test the Diaspora and global resolve to prevent West Bank annexation.



Tags American Jewry Netanya Yair Lapid diplomacy diaspora jews diaspora
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
3

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
4

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
5

NYT publishes crossword puzzle resembling swastika

Pedestrians walk by the New York Times building in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 8, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by