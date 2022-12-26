Which Israeli ministerial positions will be left for the Likud?

A large number of Likud members of Knesset are jostling for what remains of the ministries and Knesset committees as the dust begins to settle on the prolonged coalition negotiations. Likud chairman and incoming prime minister MK Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet announced which roles the members of the Likud will receive.

While MK David Bitan has been the only Likud member to say publicly as late as Monday afternoon evening that the party had "lost its way" in the negotiations and that Netanyahu had given up too much, other MKs are also reportedly unhappy, as a number of important ministries – including the Finance Ministry, Public Security Ministry, Health Ministry and Interior Ministry – were promised to other coalition parties.

Channel 13 reported that Netanyahu will until Wednesday to announce to the Likud's members what their role will be.

Approximately 16 ministries remain for members of the Likud, with the top positions being defense minister and foreign minister.

AN ECSTATIC Benjamin Netanyahu greets Likud supporters celebrating the election victory last month. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Who in Likud will get top ministries?

The Defense Ministry will likely go to MK Yoav Gallant. The question of foreign minister remains open. Netanyahu confidante and former Israeli ambassador to the US Ron Dermer was considered for the position, but recent reports indicated that it will likely go to a member of the Likud, such as MK Amir Ohana or MK Yisrael Katz.

Next-level ministries are Justice, Education and Transportation. Current Knesset speaker MK Yariv Levin will likely resign his post in order to become Justice Minister. MK Miriv Regev was mentioned as an option for both Education or Transportation, as was MK Eli Cohen.

The remaining positions include Culture and Sports; Communications; Agriculture; Environmental Protection; Tourism; Intelligence; Diaspora; Science and Technology; Regional Cooperation; and Energy.

Names that have come up regarding these are MK Miki Zohar as culture and sports and MK Gila Gamliel as environmental protection. Other names that came up as being minister were MK Yoav Kisch; MK David (Dudi) Amsalem; MK Avi Dichter; MK Shlomo Karhi; and MK Nir Barkat.

A number of Knesset positions also remain for the Likud. This includes the speaker who will replace Levin, with candidates reportedly being Kisch, MK Ofir Akunis, MK Danny Danon, and Ohana.

MK Ofir Katz will likely become Knesset whip.

This leaves the Knesset committees, with the most important being the Home Committee (known as the Knesset Committee), and the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. It is unclear who will lead these committees, nor the other approximately five committees that will be led by Likud members.