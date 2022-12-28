The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

'Discrimination law' in Israel coalition deal despite Netanyahu's claims

The amendment to Israel's discrimination law will allow businesses and doctors to refuse to service people, such as members of the LGBTQ+ community, if it violates their religious beliefs.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2022 16:44
United Torah Judaism leader Yitzhak Goldknopf and Otzma Yehudit chair Itamar Ben-Gvir with MKs from the likely coalition, November 21, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
United Torah Judaism leader Yitzhak Goldknopf and Otzma Yehudit chair Itamar Ben-Gvir with MKs from the likely coalition, November 21, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Despite incoming prime minister MK Benjamin Netanyahu's clarifications earlier this week that LGBT or other minority groups' rights will be maintained in the upcoming government, the final agreements between the Likud and both RZP and United Torah Judaism’s included the amendment that would enable private businesses to refuse to provide a product or service due to religious belief if the same product or service could be obtained in near proximity at a similar price.

The amendment includes enabling a doctor to refuse to supply care if it violates his or her religious belief, and a hotel owner refusing to give a room to a gay couple, according to comments made on Sunday by Religious Zionist Party MKs Simcha Rothman and Orit Struck.

Struck will be the next national missions minister; Rothman will be the Knesset's next Constitution and Law Committee chairman.

What is the Israeli coalition deal's discrimination law amendment for?

The law’s nickname is the “Motti Steinmetz Law,” named after a haredi (ultra-Orthodox) musician whose gender-segregated concert in Afula was deemed illegal discrimination by the High Court in August 2019. RZP's spokesperson said to The Jerusalem Post last week that the purpose of the law is to allow for such concerts, and is not intended to whitewash discrimination. The spokesperson other scenarios where it could apply, such as an Orthodox barber refusing to shave a client with a razor, which is prohibited in Jewish law.

Rothman and Struck’s comments led to an uproar, with dozens of politicians, civil organizations and tech companies stating that they opposed such legislation and reaffirming their commitment to providing equal service. Even President Isaac Herzog weighed in, and in a rare statement condemning "any statement that serves as a basis for exclusion or any phenomenon that enables discrimination."

MK Orit Struk attends a protest against the demolition of structures in the illegal outpost of Homesh, outside the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 9, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Orit Struk attends a protest against the demolition of structures in the illegal outpost of Homesh, outside the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 9, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Netanyahu as a result, first in a statement and then in a video, said that the comments were unacceptable and that "the coalition agreements do not enable discrimination against LGBTQ people or harm their rights to receive services like every citizen in Israel."

"The coalition agreements do not enable discrimination against LGBTQ people or harm their rights to receive services like every citizen in Israel."

Benjamin Netanyahu

It remains to be seen whether this law will indeed pass into legislation, or remain on paper, as most clauses in coalition agreements do. If it does pass, it is not clear whether or not this discrimination will indeed be considered legal.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu LGBT israeli politics discrimination coalition homophobia LGBTQ+ Religious Zionist Party
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
4

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by