Jake Sullivan expected to visit Israel soon - report

The Biden administration is concerned about the new government's policy on Palestinians and the settlements in the West Bank.

By BARAK RAVID/WALLA
Published: DECEMBER 30, 2022 14:20
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan takes part in a news briefing about the situation in Afghanistan at the White House in Washington, US, August 17, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan takes part in a news briefing about the situation in Afghanistan at the White House in Washington, US, August 17, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan plans to visit Jerusalem in mid-January to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials in the new government, according to five senior Israeli officials' report to Walla!

Israeli officials said, as it stands now, Sullivan will be the first American senior official to visit Israel after the new government has taken office.

They added that a visit from Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected soon thereafter. 

Who will Sullivan meet with?

Sullivan is expected to meet with Netanyahu and incoming Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi. He is also expected to meet with Ron Dermer, the new Minister of Strategic Affairs, with whom he is already familiar from Dermer's time in Washington D.C. as Israeli Ambassador to the United States. 

Ron Dermer, Israel's new strategic affairs minister, enters the Knesset plenum on December 29, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The White House declined to comment on Sullivan's possible visit to Israel.

Secretary Blinken emphasized in a Friday morning message that the Biden administration will oppose Israeli policies that would jeopardize the ability to reach a two-state solution and that would be in conflict with Israel's and the U.S.' common interests. 



