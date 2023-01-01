The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israeli rabbis express anxiety over new gov't and its policies

Rabbi Ohad Teharlev, the head of Midreshet Lindenbaum, warned of a "desecration of God's name" by the new government.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 1, 2023 14:44
Itamar Ben-Gvir, national security minister and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich at the swearing in ceremony of the new israeli government at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 29, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Itamar Ben-Gvir, national security minister and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich at the swearing in ceremony of the new israeli government at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 29, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Rabbi Ohad Teharlev, Rabbi Elkana Sherlo, Rabbi David Bigman and Rabbanit Carmit Feintuch signed a letter along with other rabbis and educators, stressing that they were anxious about the plans of the new government.

"We, the undersigned - rabbis and rabbanits, men and women of education and teaching - are anxious at this time when the incoming government intends to damage fundamental moral values upon which a proper society should be founded," wrote the educators, according to Srugim.

"The practical measures that are being forged and are being developed, and the public atmosphere that enables them, disturbs us as observant Jews, as those involved in education and teaching, and as citizens."

"The attempts to reduce equality in the State of Israel, to allow institutionalized discrimination of minorities, to give the government unbridled power, and to legitimize racism - all of these are very dangerous in our eyes, especially when they are presented as if they originated in the Torah of Israel."

"The attempts to reduce equality in the State of Israel, to allow institutionalized discrimination of minorities, to give the government unbridled power, and to legitimize racism - all of these are very dangerous in our eyes, especially when they are presented as if they originated in the Torah of Israel."

The letter

The educators and rabbis called on the new government to "base its path on the values of justice, equality and human freedom; to avoid offensive legislation that undermines the democratic foundations on which the country was built; and to engage in public needs with truth and faith."

JOINT RABBINIC leadership: Rabbanit Carmit and Rabbi Tani Feintuch are together at the helm of Ilana De-chaye synagogue. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) JOINT RABBINIC leadership: Rabbanit Carmit and Rabbi Tani Feintuch are together at the helm of Ilana De-chaye synagogue. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"We call on the rabbis, rabbanits and men and women of education to work for the strengthening of a religious Jewish identity based on these values - and not, God forbid, on hatred of the other and on coercion - lest this be 'the time when man rules man to his detriment.' (Ecclesiastes 8:9)"

Lindenbaum head warns of a 'desecration of God's name'

Teharlev, the head of Midreshet Lindenbaum in Jerusalem, warned of a "desecration of God's name" by the new government in an interview with Army Radio on Sunday.

"All the voices raised recently are not in the way of the Torah. My feeling, my understanding is that this is a great and terrible desecration of God's name," said Teharlev, pointing to plans to form a Basic Law exempting Haredim from drafting and plans to allow discrimination based on religious belief.

The rabbi warned that the new government's plan will "widen the divide in society today and it would have been preferable had these things not come to be."

"These coalition agreements - and I say this as a right-wing person - won't succeed in changing the reality. Reality is racing forward. Already 25 years I've worked in empowering women and teaching Torah to women. Reality is racing forward in many fields and all that's left to do is more things to bind us together and not separate between us."

"I want to hope and pray that the people who signed all sorts of deals that really, I think, desecrate the name of heaven in public, will enter their seats and positions and will look at the existing reality and understand that this is not the way. How did Shimon Peres once say? A leader who gets to his seat often wants to change reality until he gets to the seat and reality changes him."

"I hope these people will stop before it's too late...so we don't, God forbid, get to the destruction of the third temple. I wonder if these people who are saying what they're saying and are pulling politics and pushing politics into everything really know how to see reality."

Teharlev called on Israelis to "protest and pray that the reality will really change. What's certain is that we have no other land and we must protect it."



Tags education rabbi government Equality
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Two Russian nationals, including Putin critic, found dead in hotel in India

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by