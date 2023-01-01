Israeli rabbis express anxiety over new gov't and its policies

Rabbi Ohad Teharlev, Rabbi Elkana Sherlo, Rabbi David Bigman and Rabbanit Carmit Feintuch signed a letter along with other rabbis and educators, stressing that they were anxious about the plans of the new government.

"We, the undersigned - rabbis and rabbanits, men and women of education and teaching - are anxious at this time when the incoming government intends to damage fundamental moral values upon which a proper society should be founded," wrote the educators, according to Srugim.

"The practical measures that are being forged and are being developed, and the public atmosphere that enables them, disturbs us as observant Jews, as those involved in education and teaching, and as citizens."

"The attempts to reduce equality in the State of Israel, to allow institutionalized discrimination of minorities, to give the government unbridled power, and to legitimize racism - all of these are very dangerous in our eyes, especially when they are presented as if they originated in the Torah of Israel."

The educators and rabbis called on the new government to "base its path on the values of justice, equality and human freedom; to avoid offensive legislation that undermines the democratic foundations on which the country was built; and to engage in public needs with truth and faith."

JOINT RABBINIC leadership: Rabbanit Carmit and Rabbi Tani Feintuch are together at the helm of Ilana De-chaye synagogue. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"We call on the rabbis, rabbanits and men and women of education to work for the strengthening of a religious Jewish identity based on these values - and not, God forbid, on hatred of the other and on coercion - lest this be 'the time when man rules man to his detriment.' (Ecclesiastes 8:9)"

Lindenbaum head warns of a 'desecration of God's name'

Teharlev, the head of Midreshet Lindenbaum in Jerusalem, warned of a "desecration of God's name" by the new government in an interview with Army Radio on Sunday.

"All the voices raised recently are not in the way of the Torah. My feeling, my understanding is that this is a great and terrible desecration of God's name," said Teharlev, pointing to plans to form a Basic Law exempting Haredim from drafting and plans to allow discrimination based on religious belief.

The rabbi warned that the new government's plan will "widen the divide in society today and it would have been preferable had these things not come to be."

"These coalition agreements - and I say this as a right-wing person - won't succeed in changing the reality. Reality is racing forward. Already 25 years I've worked in empowering women and teaching Torah to women. Reality is racing forward in many fields and all that's left to do is more things to bind us together and not separate between us."

"I want to hope and pray that the people who signed all sorts of deals that really, I think, desecrate the name of heaven in public, will enter their seats and positions and will look at the existing reality and understand that this is not the way. How did Shimon Peres once say? A leader who gets to his seat often wants to change reality until he gets to the seat and reality changes him."

"I hope these people will stop before it's too late...so we don't, God forbid, get to the destruction of the third temple. I wonder if these people who are saying what they're saying and are pulling politics and pushing politics into everything really know how to see reality."

Teharlev called on Israelis to "protest and pray that the reality will really change. What's certain is that we have no other land and we must protect it."