Knesset Committee chairs approved by plenum

The Knesset plenum on Wednesday approved committee chairs for 10 out of the 12 permanent Knesse committees, marking another step towards forming permanent committees and normalizing the legislative branch's operation following the November 1 election.

Out of the 12 committee chairpersons, eight will be MKs from the coalition and four from the opposition.

The coalition-led committee chairs were largely as expected.

Likud MK Ofir Katz will chair the House Committee; United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni will chair the Finance Committee; Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman will chair the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee; Shas MK Yaakov Asher will chair the Interior Minister; UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler will chair the Labor and Welfare Committee; and Shas MK Yosef Taib will chair the Education Committee.

The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC) and Economy Committee will be chaired by Likud MKs, pending approval in a Likud faction meeting.

MEMBERS OF Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition applaud his speech yesterday at the Knesset. Will they continue to give him a Standing O? (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered the FADC to MK Yuli Edelstein. The Economy Committee chair was reportedly offered to MK May Golan, who was supposed to serve as a deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office, but was denied the position since Netanyahu promised four different MKs the position, and the law only allows for two.

MK David Bitan, who repeatedly spoke out against Netanyahu during the coalition negotiations, reportedly also demanded to lead the economy committee. Netanyahu will now have to decide which disgruntled MK will receive the position.

Opposition committees

The four MKs leading the oppositions' committees will be Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer, who will chair the Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs; Yesh Atid MK Mickey Levy, who will chair the State Control Committee; Hadash-Ta'al MK Ayman Odeh, who will chair the Science and Technology Committee; and National Unity MK Pnina Tamano-Shata, who will chair the Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality.

Regarding the committee makeup themselves, the coalition will have a majority in every committee save for the Science and Technology Committee and the Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality.

Every bill in the Israeli legislature is debated and amended in one of the committees. The committee head controls the pace of the discussions, but cannot veto laws from passing.