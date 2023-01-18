Will Deri ruling accelerate the drive for judicial reforms? - analysis

After the High Court of Justice ruled that Shas chairman Arye Deri could not remain in a ministerial position on Wednesday, responses from government coalition members and supporters of the decision indicated that the case has become inextricable from the judicial reforms proposed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin -- and may lead to a more feverous drive to pass them.

The need to pass the judicial reforms in response to the Deri appointment ruling has already been explicitly stated by several politicians.

Deputy Transportation Minister Uri Maklev stated that the ruling showed "the need to change the existing system in the legal system. This ruling will become the driving trigger for fundamental legislative changes in order to create the required balances in the legal system."

"The left claims that democracy is in danger and the truth is that this is what it looks like today," said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. "We will continue to promote the reform of the judicial system for all citizens of Israel, and the High Court's decision only proves once again how essential it is."

Criticisms that the ruling is anti-democratic

A narrative has already begun to form, describing the court's decision as the overriding of votes of Israeli citizens, building off of the Shas party's arguments from the hearing in which they contended that their almost 400,000 voters had to be taken into account.

Shas leader MK Arye Deri is seen at the Knesset, on July 26, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Politicians have begun to adopt the language to anti-reform protesters, such as the Negev, the Galilee, and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf who described the decision as a "legal coup."

Justice Minister Yariv Levin said that "The ruling given today tramples not only the vote of nearly 400,000 Shas voters but also the votes of the majority of Israeli citizens, who knew all the relevant facts and voted for a government led by Netanyahu, in which Arye Deri is a senior partner."

The Shas party itself has begun to distribute on social media graphics that proclaim, with a picture of a Shas ballot, "also me the High Court has discarded my voice."

The solution to this loss of the will of the people at the hands of the High Court is already being championed as judicial reform.

"Reform now!" said Wasserlauf after relating that the unelected High Court rejected the votes of Israelis in the last election.

It is not only the members of the coalition that has linked the Deri ruling to the passing of the judicial reform. Opposition to the reforms have expressed sentiment indicating they see it part of the same battle.

Israel Bar association president Avi Himi didn't explicitly name the reforms, but described the ruling as part of broader legal troubles, and said that "There are independent and ethical judges in Jerusalem and their independence must be protected and fought for. We will not allow politicization of the judicial system, and we will continue to maintain a democratic state."

The Black Flag movement responded to the Deri appointment ruling with a call for a renewed protest against the judicial reforms.

One of the petitioning groups in the Deri case, the Moral Purity Movement, said that "Even in the days when the coalition is promoting a coup d'état and a serious violation of the rule of law, and in the face of explicit threats from a number of elected officials, the High Court remains faithful to the law."

The Movement warned that the court's decision could lead to renewed promotion of the reforms.

"We hope that the discussion of the dangerous reform promoted by the justice minister will not be affected by the personal interest of Minister Deri, and that dangerous initiatives, such as the elimination of the Reasonableness Clause, will be seriously considered and will not be promoted casually only to qualify a renewed appointment of MK Deri to minister," said the Movement.

However the Movement’s fears are being realized, as Levin has said in response to the ruling that "trampled" on the vote of nearly four hundred thousand Shas voters" as well as those of "the majority of Israeli citizens," he would "fully correct" the "injustice."

Coalition members have begun to single out the problem as the Reasonableness Clause, which served as grounds for disqualifying Deri from a ministerial position.

"Ten judges did not decide whether Deri was a criminal or innocent, entitled or guilty," said Likud MK Galit Distel Atbaryan. "They decided whether it was reasonable that he would serve or not. Ten against over 2 million people who answered the reasonableness test at the ballot box."

UTJ MK Yitzhak Pindrus said that "The use of the Reasonableness Clause shows that the High Court is not the gatekeeper of the law, but the gatekeeper of its political agenda."

The Reasonableness Clause allows the judiciary to interfere in administrative cases in which an action is beyond what is reasonable for a responsible authority.

The High Court ruled on Wednesday that Deri's case was unusual in the extreme and met the conditions for intervention based on his long history of accepting bribes, fraud, and most recently tax offenses.

The answer to the specific problem of the Reasonableness Clause again appears to be the Levin reform proposal.

"The High Court of Justice made a scandalous decision that only increased the necessity of passing the reform and canceling the Reasonableness Clause," said Likud MK Eliyahu Dalal.

The cancelation of the Reasonableness Clause is already part of the judicial reform proposed by Levin two weeks ago. Levin rejected the clause altogether, saying "there is no such thing as a Reasonableness Clause."

However, on Wednesday MK Simcha Rothman presented an update to the proposal in which the Reasonableness Clause was mentioned, and detailed that it would be restricted from use on decisions by the Prime Minister and other elected officials -- Perhaps leaving room for it to be used against decisions by non-elected civil servants.

The impact of the Deri decision on the judicial reforms could be seen by increasing rhetoric on the Reasonableness Cause, and even a hardlining and updating of the reform proposal on the clause.

Rhetoric could continue to used the Deri decision as a rallying call for supporters, to push for reform, and with the narrative of voter suppression taking on a mirror image of the anti-reform protesters, pro-reform demonstration marchers could soon rally.