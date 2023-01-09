Israeli university, college law deans issue letter against legal reforms

Eight Israeli university and college law faculty deans published a letter criticizing Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s recently proposed judicial reforms on Sunday.

The letter, signed by deans from Bar-Ilan University, Tel Aviv University, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Reichman University, Haifa University, College of Management Academic Studies, The College of Law and Business and Sapir Academic College warned that the reforms represented a threat to the democratic and liberal nature of the state of Israel.

“With the publication of the basic guidelines of the new government and the various coalition agreements, and even more so after the publication of the justice minister's plans for changes in the legal system and government in Israel, it appears that the new government is seeking to make a radical change in the constitutional structure of the State of Israel and its legal system,” read the letter.

The changes would alter the system of checks and balances in the country, which the legal educators said are required in a democracy.

How will Levin's judicial reforms change the Israeli legal system?

Levin’s proposals on Wednesday touched on several items within the Israeli legal system, building on 2022 general election discussions and proposals.

One of the proposals would add two more politicians to the committee that selects judges. This would give elected officials a majority within the committee, which is also staffed by other judges. Supporters argue that allowing unelected judges to self-select is undemocratic.

THE HIGH Court of Justice has been a paper tiger in everything concerning the Netanyahu bloc’s interests, says the writer (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“These changes seek to subject the appointments – and even worse, also their promotions and dismissal – of all judges in the State of Israel to the majority in the Knesset, thereby changing in one fell swoop the method of appointing judges which reflected an agreed social balance, and making the judiciary almost completely subordinate to the coalition,” the deans said of this proposal.

"These changes seek to...[make] the judiciary almost completely subordinate to the coalition" Eight Israeli university and college law faculty deans

Levin also called to discontinue the use of the Reasonableness Clause. The clause of administrative law allows the courts to intercede in instances in which an action is beyond the scope of what a reasonable and responsible authority would undertake. Reform proponents have argued that the clause is highly subjective, and allows for judges to insert their own opinions on policy.

However, in the letter the deans argued that the Reasonableness Clause, “is an important clause in public law that allows the court to coordinate the law with a different reality and protects the individual and the public from arbitrary administrative actions.”

The academics also argued against the introduction of an Override Clause, which since the end of the election has been one of the most discussed legal reforms. They said that the clause would remove the High Court’s ability to engage in judicial review of Knesset legislation.

The Override Clause would allow for a simple majority in the Knesset, 61 members, to overturn the High Court’s striking of laws that are in contradiction with Israel’s quasi-constitutional Basic Laws. Levin also indicated that intervention in the amendment and passing of Basic Laws would require a special majority in the High Court.

Besides the High Court and judges, Levin said that insubordination by government legal advisors would no longer be tolerated. The deans said that blacklisting civil servants and non-professional appointments would impact the independence and professionalism of civil servants.

Changes are Knesset's right but are too radical, deans say

The letter noted that it was the right of the Knesset to promote policy changes, and acknowledge the trend to reduce the role of legal bodies in policy-making, but said the proposed changes were radical, unilaterally pushed forward without all of society involved, and hasty.

The deans called for multiple dialogues “to discuss moves of this type in the legal system and society in general.” They said that regular Knesset committee hearings would not be suitable.

“Building broad social agreements concerning the foundations of the state should be done in a participatory process with all levels and parts of society, with positive intent, mutual respect, complex and knowledge-based thinking, and the promotion of a dialogue of needs and interests aimed at strengthening long-term relationships and finding agreed creative solutions,” said the deans.

The educators emphasized that the positions in the letter were their own, and not that of their academic institutions.