The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

The Grandchild Clause won't be canceled - Chikli

Chikli stressed that the Grandchild Clause is not about to be canceled, rather a committee would be set up to deal with the topic.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JANUARY 20, 2023 06:07
Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli. (photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)
Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli.
(photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said during an interview with Israeli journalist Miri Michaeli that the Israeli government "isn't going to cancel the Grandchild Clause [in the Law of Return]," but rather there will be a committee that will discuss this complex issue.

Chikli spoke at the Israeli American Council (IAC) annual conference in Austin, Texas on Thursday.

Asked how he reacted to the alarm amongst many American Jews regarding the reforms that the government planned to promote, Chikli said “there is a large alarm amongst the left, it's obvious and it affects [the discourse] dramatically.” But Chikli said that “we had an election and the results were crystal clear."

Alarm among American Jews

“We were honest with our agenda,” Chikli said of the new government.

We are listening [to American Jews] and I spent hours listening to Jewish leaders who told me what they have to say about the Law of Return, of the judicial changes and everything else. We're listening to the criticism; we're listening to their concerns. He added that he would like to give American Jews and Israeli Americans a tip “less [reading] Haaretz and the New York Times,” and “more common sense and tachles what the government is actually doing, that says we are proud to be here… I'm proud to represent this government.”

Israel's Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli (R) is seen shaking hands with outgoing minister Nachman Shai, at the handover ceremony, in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2023. (credit: DIASPORA AFFAIRS MINISTRY) Israel's Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli (R) is seen shaking hands with outgoing minister Nachman Shai, at the handover ceremony, in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2023. (credit: DIASPORA AFFAIRS MINISTRY)

Regarding the Law of Return and the suggestion to amend the Grandchild Clause, Chikli said that “no one is going to cancel the Law of Return, which is fundamental for the State of Israel. We will always be a safe haven for every Jew, everywhere on earth. And we are making efforts in the diaspora.” The minister said that “we do not just care about the Jews, but also to take steps to help Jewish communities to protect themselves.” 

Chikli quoted data that explained that in the 90s 93% of the immigrants to Israel from the Former Soviet Union were Jewish and only 28% were Jewish from these countries in 2020, “that is a serious challenge for the State of Israel,” the minister said.

We're not saying we are about to cancel the Grandchild Clause. What's likely to happen is there's going to be a committee to determine how we can deal with this serious challenge. And as you see, when you go into the details, that's a challenge. We need Israel to be a strong Jewish state and we need to tackle this challenge and we have to do it.”

He disclosed that he spoke recently to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and with President Isaac Herzog, “before I came here,” and he repeated that “no one is going to cancel anything tomorrow morning. We're going to listen and we're going to do it very, very responsibly. And I think we can relax and we can rely on this government to do the best for the Jewish people.”



Tags aliyah American Jewry diaspora jews Former Soviet Union Amichai Chikli
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
4

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by