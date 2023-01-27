The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Netanyahu's coalition would lose majority if Israelis were to vote now - poll

The poll additionally found that most Israelis oppose the judicial reform being advanced by the current government.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 27, 2023 11:24

Updated: JANUARY 27, 2023 12:15
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would fail to get a majority in the Knesset if elections were held now, a new poll by Maariv found on Friday.

According to the poll, the Likud would get 31 seats, Yesh Atid would get 27 seats, the National Unity party would get 15 seats, Shas would get nine seats, Otzma Yehudit would get eight seats and United Torah Judaism would get seven seats. 

The Religious Zionist Party, Meretz and Yisrael Beytenu would each get five seats and Labor and Hadash-Ta'al would each get four seats. Balad, Ra'am and the Noam party would all fall under the electoral threshold.

According to the poll, Netanyahu's bloc would fall to 60 seats and the bloc which made up the last coalition would earn 56 seats, as Hadash-Ta'al does not join Israeli governments, leaving both blocs unable to form a majority government.

Israelis protest against the current Israeli government, in Tel Aviv, on January 7, 2023 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Israelis protest against the current Israeli government, in Tel Aviv, on January 7, 2023 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Majority of Israelis oppose judicial reform, poll finds

The poll additionally asked Israelis if they support or oppose the judicial reform being advanced by the current government.

44% of respondents said that they are opposed to the reform, while 39% expressed support for it.

While 47% of respondents said that they felt that the protests against the reform would have some impact on the process, 33% said that they believe that the protests would not have any impact and 20% said that they were unsure.

The poll, conducted by the Panels Politics Institute under the leadership of Dr. Menachem Lazar, surveyed a representative sample of the Israeli public ages 18 and up.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections Knesset survey poll Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
5

NATO's Baltic States, Russia remove ambassadors as diplomatic relations downgraded

NATO and Russian flags are seen through broken glass this illustration taken April 13, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by