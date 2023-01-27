The coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would fail to get a majority in the Knesset if elections were held now, a new poll by Maariv found on Friday.

According to the poll, the Likud would get 31 seats, Yesh Atid would get 27 seats, the National Unity party would get 15 seats, Shas would get nine seats, Otzma Yehudit would get eight seats and United Torah Judaism would get seven seats.

The Religious Zionist Party, Meretz and Yisrael Beytenu would each get five seats and Labor and Hadash-Ta'al would each get four seats. Balad, Ra'am and the Noam party would all fall under the electoral threshold.

According to the poll, Netanyahu's bloc would fall to 60 seats and the bloc which made up the last coalition would earn 56 seats, as Hadash-Ta'al does not join Israeli governments, leaving both blocs unable to form a majority government.

Israelis protest against the current Israeli government, in Tel Aviv, on January 7, 2023 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Majority of Israelis oppose judicial reform, poll finds

The poll additionally asked Israelis if they support or oppose the judicial reform being advanced by the current government.

44% of respondents said that they are opposed to the reform, while 39% expressed support for it.

While 47% of respondents said that they felt that the protests against the reform would have some impact on the process, 33% said that they believe that the protests would not have any impact and 20% said that they were unsure.

The poll, conducted by the Panels Politics Institute under the leadership of Dr. Menachem Lazar, surveyed a representative sample of the Israeli public ages 18 and up.