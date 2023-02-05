Israel's government has yet to appoint a single woman to the position of director-general in any one of its 29 ministries, Walla News reported on Sunday morning.

The report comes as another three ministries prepare to appoint new director-generals throughout the day, all of them male.

Earlier this month, the Israel Women's Network sent a letter to the government, urging them to appoint more women to the position of director-general, saying that "such a low representation of women among the director-generals of government ministries is a violation of the duty of adequate representation."

According to Walla, the government is set to appoint three new director-generals on Sunday, in the Agriculture Ministry, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, and in the Diaspora Ministry. Two of the three men appointed to the position will be replacing women. In the Agriculture Ministry, Oren Lavia is set to replace Na'ama Pess Kaufman, and in the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, Avihai Kahana will replace Daganit Sankar.

In 23 out of 29 ministers, the role of director general has already been filled, and with another three scheduled to be filled today, only three slots remain for a potential female candidate - if the government chooses to appoint one.

Thousands of protestors gather in Tel Aviv to protest the new government and the proposed judicial reforms of Justice Minister Yariv Levin, January 7, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Early in January of this year, Deputy Attorney-General sent a letter to the new government ministers, cautioning them to give "adequate representation" to women in senior civil service roles and stressing that reasonable measures must be taken in order to find suitable candidates with qualifications that match the role.

However, based on the recent appointments made by the new government, it would appear that her statement went unheeded.

"The legal changes proposed by the government mean a potential harm to the long-standing struggle for gender equality." Hagit Par, chair of the the Movement of Working Women & Volunteers

The current government has brought about the sharpest drop in female representation in senior government positions in over 20 years, with the previous low recorded in 2001 when just one woman was appointed to the position of director-general.

The highest number of women in the position of director-general in a government ministry was recorded in the previous government when nine women headed up government offices.

Reacting to the news of the three new male director-generals set to be appointed, Israel Women's Network CEO Hadas Danieli Yelin said that: "The faces of the appointments are the face of the government."

Continuing to criticize government appointments, she said that it was "surprising" that this government had "just approved the appointment of Avi Simhon (as head of the National Economic Council), a person who claimed according to multiple testimonies that 'women cannot be employed as managers,' and that 'women are less intelligent than men for evolutionary reasons.'"

Promising to continue to fight until "there is adequate representation for 51% of the population," Yelin added that women in Israel feel that there is no one to represent them, and that, even worse than that, "those who are around the table not only do not see them as equal but see them as lesser."

Fighting for equality

To the end of fighting for equal representation, the Israel Women's Network is set to join various other women's rights groups from across the country on Sunday night in order to protest against the harm that they believe the current government will do to gender equality.

The protestors will be marching under the slogan "Wake up" and hail from all corners of Israeli society, from haredi to secular to Arab women, the event organizers have said.

Protest organizer and chairwoman of Na'amat - The Movement of Working Women & Volunteers - Hagit Par put out a statement ahead of the protest, saying: "The legal changes proposed by the government mean a potential harm to the long-standing struggle for gender equality. Behind all the lofty terminology is one simple truth - the Supreme Court, which is responsible for correcting many injustices, will lose its ability to grant relief to all Israeli citizens."