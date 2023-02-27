The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Rothman proposes new 'British model' for Israeli judicial review

Previous versions of the bill would have restricted judicial review to situations in which an extended bench of 15 justices unanimously agreed that a law was in violation.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 11:48
The man transforming the judicial system: Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The man transforming the judicial system: Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Two models for judicial review were presented to members of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee at the Monday morning session by chairman MK Simcha Rothman, including a new "British model."

The British model, also called the Yisrael Beytenu model, proposes a more informal process of judicial review. Instead of the High Court of Justice striking down a law deemed in contradiction with Basic Laws, as in the current system, the court declares the legislation incompatible.

The High Court president would notify the prime minister and Knesset speaker of the declaration. The declaration, made with the support of at least three justices, would be non-binding and would allow the legislature to correct the mistakes.

The only situation in which the court would be allowed to strike down legislation was if it was not accepted by the "required" majority and a number of readings.

Rothman also presented an amended bill for the first model, which had been altered following discussions in the committee.

SIMCHA ROTHMAN in the Knesset. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)SIMCHA ROTHMAN in the Knesset. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

How has the bill been amended?

Previous versions of the bill would have restricted judicial review to situations in which an extended bench of 15 justices unanimously agreed that a law was in violation.

In line with Rothman's statement on Sunday that the unanimity restriction would be eased, the revised draft would limit judicial review to four-fifths of a full bench.

The bill also contains provisions for the override clause. The clause could be implemented with a simple Knesset majority in the text of legislation preemptively immunizing the legislation from review. The law couldn't be reviewed by the court until a year had passed from the end of the term of the Knesset that implemented the override.

Monday's discussion was set to debate the override clause. Rothman said on Sunday that the bill would be voted on to pass to the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.



Tags high court of justice law israeli politics Judicial system Judiciary Judicial Reform Simcha Rothman
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by