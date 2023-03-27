Watch: Protester goes viral for dressing up as 'The Dictator' Aladeen

An anti judicial reform protester in Israel, has gone viral for protesting in the character of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Aladeen from the movie ‘The Dictator.’

The man, dressed in faux military garb, a fake beard and a wig announced through a bullhorn “Believe in the reform, it will do good for you. Democracy is the real enemy.”

His satirical comments continued by poking fun at Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for his butchered English.

His final comments in reference to the movie proclaimed “A country with democracy is like a girl who has hair on her malawer. It is not necessary.”

This is not the first time that anti-judicial reform protestors have used fiction to highlight their issues with the reform. Many women have dressed in the iconic red outfits of handmaids from the novel The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood.

As previously reported by The Jerusalem Post, Bonot Alternativa (Building an Alternative), the group behind the Handmaid’s Tale protests, emphasized that the costumed demonstrations are not only a response to the proposed judicial reforms.

The group’s leaders have emphasized they are also a protest against violence against women, such as murder and sexual assault, as well as many other issues in Israel, including the divorce laws and sex-segregated public events. So even if a compromise is reached soon on judicial reform, the women in red are likely to continue protesting.

Protests against the judicial reform

Weekly protests have been carried out in a public outcry against the judicial reform. On Sunday, March 26, the protests reached a new boiling point. In response to Prime Minister Netanyahu firing the Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, thousands took to the streets.

Tal Spungin and Hannah Brown contributed to this report.