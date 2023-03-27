The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Watch: Protester goes viral for dressing up as 'The Dictator' Aladeen

The man, dressed in faux military garb, a fake beard and a wig announces through his bullhorn that “Believe in the reform, it will do good for you. Democracy is the real enemy.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, AARON REICH
Published: MARCH 27, 2023 05:10
LISTEN TO the voice of the people. Pictured: Protesting judicial reform. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
LISTEN TO the voice of the people. Pictured: Protesting judicial reform.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

An anti judicial reform protester in Israel, has gone viral for protesting in the character of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Aladeen from the movie ‘The Dictator.’

The man, dressed in faux military garb, a fake beard and a wig announced through a bullhorn “Believe in the reform, it will do good for you. Democracy is the real enemy.”

His satirical comments continued by poking fun at Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for his butchered English.

His final comments in reference to the movie proclaimed “A country with democracy is like a girl who has hair on her malawer. It is not necessary.”

@subremeleader Real DICTATORSHIP is on its way #דניאל_יונה⚽️ #fyp #foryou #wadiya  #supremeleader #democracy #פוריו #meme#parati ♬ Boy's a liar Pt. 2 - PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

This is not the first time that anti-judicial reform protestors have used fiction to highlight their issues with the reform. Many women have dressed in the iconic red outfits of handmaids from the novel The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood.

As previously reported by The Jerusalem Post, Bonot Alternativa (Building an Alternative), the group behind the Handmaid’s Tale protests, emphasized that the costumed demonstrations are not only a response to the proposed judicial reforms.

The group’s leaders have emphasized they are also a protest against violence against women, such as murder and sexual assault, as well as many other issues in Israel, including the divorce laws and sex-segregated public events. So even if a compromise is reached soon on judicial reform, the women in red are likely to continue protesting.

Protests against the judicial reform

Weekly protests have been carried out in a public outcry against the judicial reform. On Sunday, March 26, the protests reached a new boiling point. In response to Prime Minister Netanyahu firing the Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, thousands took to the streets.

Tal Spungin and Hannah Brown contributed to this report.



Tags Israel protests sacha baron cohen Politics democracy Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
3

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by