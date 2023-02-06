The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Incitement to violence against Israeli politicians must stop - editorial

Threatening a democratically elected leader represents a clear danger to the democratic nature of the country.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2023 04:02
Ze'ev Raz speaks during a protest against a controversial agreement reached over the past few months between the government and large energy companies over natural gas production, in central Tel Aviv, on November 28, 2015. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Ze'ev Raz speaks during a protest against a controversial agreement reached over the past few months between the government and large energy companies over natural gas production, in central Tel Aviv, on November 28, 2015.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Emotions are running high over the proposed reform of the judicial system by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, led by Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, Simcha Rothman, but there can be no excuse for the level of incitement and rhetoric that we have been witnessing in the last few days.

On Friday, Col. (ret.) Ze’ev Raz, a decorated former Israel Air Force pilot, posted on Facebook, “If a sitting prime minister assumes dictatorial powers, he is a dead man, it’s that simple, along with his ministers and followers.”

“If a sitting prime minister assumes dictatorial powers, he is a dead man, it’s that simple, along with his ministers and followers.”

Ze’ev Raz

He continued by arguing that Israel should integrate din rodef (a concept in Jewish law that permits the killing of an individual who intends to kill or harm others). It was a phrase heard among right-wing extremists during the Oslo Accords period at the time of the assassination of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995.

“My din rodef rules that if my country is taken over by a person, foreigner or Israeli, who leads it in an undemocratic manner, it is obligatory to kill him... it is better to kill the criminals first,” Raz said.  “…. There’s an obligation to kill them.” 

Although Raz later deleted the post and apologized, it is extremely disturbing that he thought it would be acceptable to share such a message on social media in the first place. There is a difference between freedom of expression and disseminating incitement, and Raz crossed that red line.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a government conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on January 3, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a government conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on January 3, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

This is not a way to fight a perceived threat to democracy.

On the contrary, threatening a democratically elected leader represents a clear danger to the democratic nature of the country. Protesters on the Left cannot be complacent. Violence is not restricted to one side of the political map. 

Raz should definitely know better. He was an IAF flight school educator who commanded the 1981 bombing raid on the Osirak reactor in Iraq  but his comments were anything but heroic and do not benefit the country in any way.

Raz’s comments came shortly after David Harduk, a lawyer participating in a panel on the reform, was quoted as saying: “If someone forces me to live in a dictatorship and I don’t have a choice, I won’t hesitate to use live fire.”

Meanwhile, at Saturday night’s mass demonstration in Tel Aviv, Mayor Ron Huldai told the crowd: “If words end, the actions will begin.”

In response to Raz’s comments, Netanyahu said in a statement, “It seemed that all boundaries had been crossed by threats against elected officials and myself, but this is not the case, because we have now heard and seen an explicit threat to murder the prime minister of Israel.

“I know that there is a debate over what endangers democracy, but this is not something that is subject to dispute – this truly endangers democracy.”

“I know that there is a debate over what endangers democracy, but this is not something that is subject to dispute – this truly endangers democracy.”

Benjamin Netanyahu

Police have opened an investigation of Raz and we hope that all the relevant bodies will take the matter seriously. Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar spoke to Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai on Saturday night regarding the “increase in violent and inciting discourse against elected officials in general, and the prime minister in particular” and the two agreed on a “zero tolerance” approach.

Incitement and death threats are not acceptable. Period. Not from the Right and nor from the Left. That should be clear to all, especially in a country that has already suffered the trauma of a prime minister’s assassination.

Words can kill and toxic rhetoric is dangerous. It is legitimate to demonstrate, to protest against the government and the prime minister at its head. It is not legitimate – or moral – to call for violence or to create an atmosphere in which someone might get the impression that violence is an acceptable solution. 

There is no way to justify incitement in the name of defending democracy. People need to stop, think, and step back from the edge of an abyss before it’s too late.

We call on all sides to take immediate steps to lower the tension. It is time for the prime minister to engage in a real dialogue to ease concerns over the reforms he is planning. 

The country needs to work together to ensure that it does not fall apart.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu violence israeli politics incitement democracy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by