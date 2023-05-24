Businesswoman Pnina Rosenblum announced in an interview with the Knesset channel on Sunday, that she is considering a run for the presidency and intends to return to politics, after she served as a Knesset member in the past.

"Today I am all about going out into the world and conquering the world business-wise, I need my peace for two years. At some point I think I will either run to be a member of the Knesset or run for president, I haven't decided yet. At such a level, I am more oriented towards the presidency of the country."

Rosenblum's experience in politics

As mentioned, Rosenblum ran on an independent list called "Pnina Rosenblum" in the elections to the 15th Knesset in 1999, but did not pass the threshold. After that, she joined the Likud party and in 2005 was elected 39th on the list.

Rosenblum was a popular lecturer at academic and business economic forums and joined the Knesset after running a successful cosmetics business.

Barbara Sofer contributed to this story.