The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Coalition shoots down bill to build fortified emergency room in Sderot

The bill would have had the state provide NIS 6 million for the construction of the emergency room.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 31, 2023 17:59
SECURITY AND rescue personnel take cover as a siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, on Thursday. (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
SECURITY AND rescue personnel take cover as a siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, on Thursday.
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

The coalition shot down a bill that would have required the government to build an emergency room fortified against rocket fire in Sderot in a preliminary reading on Wednesday. The vote fell to 51 against and 42 for.

The emergency room would cost NIS 20 million, NIS 14 million of which has already been set aside by the Sderot municipality, leaving a gap of about NIS 6 million which the bill would have had the state cover. The bill would also have the state provide a consistent budget for the emergency room. The matter was not included in the state budget passed last week.

Emergency room proposal shot down just two weeks after 1,000 rockets fired

Yesh Atid MK Debbie Biton, a resident of Sderot, expressed outrage at the decision by the coalition to knock down the bill, noting that hundreds of millions were granted to a series of small offices and departments in the government in the latest state budget.

Biton stressed that the coalition's rejection comes just two weeks after Operation Shield and Arrow when over 1,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel.

"Are you so easily ready to abandon the residents of Sderot and the Gaza border communities, most of whom voted for you, believed you?" said Biton addressing members of the coalition before the vote.

View of a damaged building in the aftermath of a wave of rockets in Sderot, close to the Gaza border, May 11, 2023. (credit: MUNICIPALITY OF SDEROT) View of a damaged building in the aftermath of a wave of rockets in Sderot, close to the Gaza border, May 11, 2023. (credit: MUNICIPALITY OF SDEROT)

The MK read a letter from Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi in which he stated that "in light of the situation, it would be reasonable to assume that in Sderot, a city found on the front of attacks from Gaza, there should be appropriate healthcare services, but this is not the situation."

The fortified emergency room would make it so that residents of Sderot would not need to drive to hospitals in Ashkelon or Beersheba, the nearest hospitals to the city, in the middle of rocket fire in order to get emergency healthcare.

Before the vote, Development of the Negev and Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf (Otzma Yehudit) noted the numerous gaps in healthcare services between the north and south and the center.



Tags Sderot rockets yesh atid hospital Otzma Yehudit Healthcare System
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by