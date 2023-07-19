The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Judicial reform reasonableness bill vote set for Monday afternoon

Consultations were ongoing on Wednesday over last-minute softening of the controversial bill.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JULY 19, 2023 20:18
Israeli lawmakers are seen raising hands in a meeting of the Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, in Jerusalem, on July 19, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israeli lawmakers are seen raising hands in a meeting of the Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, in Jerusalem, on July 19, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Knesset will hold its final votes on the reasonableness standard bill beginning on Monday at 12:00 p.m., the coalition-led Knesset Home Committee decided on Wednesday.

The debate over the bill will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, and the opposition will have 26 hours straight to lay out its objections.

The over 27,000 objections will then be shrunk to a maximum of 140 votes. This is expected to take a number of hours, and if no changes are made to the wording of the bill and if the discussion is not delayed, it is expected to pass at some point on Monday afternoon.

The coalition initially planned to hold a three-hour recess after the 26-hour debate, but opposition Home Committee members argued that the recess would mean that the entire coalition would simply await the end of the debate before making its way to the Knesset. Home Committee chairman MK Ofir Katz (Likud) agreed to cancel the recess, meaning that voting will begin immediately after the debate ends.

The opposition may attempt at some point during the debate a parliamentary trick in which they suddenly drop all remaining objections. In this scenario, a minister, who does not have limited speaking time on the Knesset dais, will need to give a prolonged speech until the coalition ensures that it has the necessary number of votes present for the bill to pass.

Israeli lawmaker MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) is seen gesturing during a meeting of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, in Jerusalem, on July 19, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Israeli lawmaker MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) is seen gesturing during a meeting of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, in Jerusalem, on July 19, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued to hold consultations on Wednesday regarding a watered-down version of the bill, based on a proposal laid out by distinguished law professor Yedidia Stern and former deputy attorney-general Raz Nizri in an article in Yediot Ahronot earlier this week. In an interview on KAN radio on Wednesday, Stern said that the proposal was being considered "seriously," but that political considerations and a lack of trust between the coalition and opposition mean that the chances of the proposal being accepted are unknown.

What does the original draft say?

The proposal on the table is that the bill will apply only to decisions made by the cabinet as a whole. This means that appointments or policy decisions made in the cabinet will be immune from application of the reasonableness standard but the standard will still apply regarding decisions made by individual ministers. If the decisions by individual ministers are on policy matters which are then ratified in the cabinet – they, too, will be exempt from the application of the reasonableness standard.

With regard to governmental appointments, Stern and Nizri's proposal is that appointments that require the Knesset's approval, such as appointments of ministers, will also be immune to the reasonableness standard, but appointments that do not require the Knesset's approval, such as director's general of government ministries or senior bureaucratic positions, will be subject to review via the reasonableness standard.

Stern and Nizri also wrote that Netanyahu must also declare publicly, in Hebrew, that no other judicial reform legislation will pass with the support of the coalition alone.

Although the Knesset Constitution Committee was expected to finish preparing the bill's wording on Wednesday evening, the changes laid out by Stern and Nizri appear in some of the objections proposed, and therefore the Knesset plenum can still insert the changes by accepting the relevant objections.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
2

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
3

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by