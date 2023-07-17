Netanyahu: Refusing to serve is against democracy and illegal

At the beginning of Monday's cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to military reservists threatening to refuse to serve in protest of the judicial reforms saying, "The incitement to refusal, and the refusal itself is contrary to democracy and the law."

Netanyahu also wished the victims of Sunday's terror attack near Tekoa Junction in Gush Etzion a speedy recovery.

"I wish a complete and speedy recovery to the Kapach family, and as we promised, everyone who harms us ends up either in prison or in the grave," the prime minister said. "Today the government will approve an unprecedented plan to fight the destruction of heritage in Judea and Samaria. Anywhere in Judea and Samaria, if you just stick a hoe in, you discover history."