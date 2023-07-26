The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

NGO bashes 'racist' law to help expand Israeli settlements, communities

"This is an important step for Zionist settlement in the State of Israel," National Unity MK Sharren Haskel said.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 26, 2023 12:57

Updated: JULY 26, 2023 13:00
A Jewish settler walks past Israeli settlement construction sites around Givat Zeev and Ramat Givat Zeev in the West Bank, near Jerusalem June 30, 2020. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
A Jewish settler walks past Israeli settlement construction sites around Givat Zeev and Ramat Givat Zeev in the West Bank, near Jerusalem June 30, 2020.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

A bill to allow town acceptance committees for larger communities and settlements was passed into law after final readings in the Knesset on Tuesday night.

Passing with 41 in favor and 11 against, the amendment to the 2011 law would increase the size of towns able to screen aspiring residents from 400 families to 700. 

The bill was merged with other similar legislation before the second and third readings, with initiators Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzhak Kreuzer and National Unity MK Sharren Haskel welcoming the passing of the legislation. 

"We passed in the second and third readings the bill to strengthen the Negev and the Galilee," Kreuzer wrote on Facebook. "Strengthening the periphery, strengthening the State of Israel. We promised -- we kept it!"

Haskel said that she was proud of the bill, which would allow towns that are still growing to expand.

"This is an important step for Zionist settlement in the State of Israel," said Haskel.

Breaking ground in the IDF's new intelligence center being built in the Negev. Construction is expected to conclude by 2028. (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE) Breaking ground in the IDF's new intelligence center being built in the Negev. Construction is expected to conclude by 2028. (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)

Adalah: Acceptance committees exclude Arabs and Palestinians

Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel attacked the passing of the law as entrenching racial segregation in the country.

The original law allows community towns such as Moshavim and Kibbutzim to check the suitability of potential residents to ensure that they fit into the social fabric and structure of the town. The 2011 law did not allow the rejection of candidates based on "race, religion, gender, nationality, disability, class, age, parentage, sexual orientation, country of origin, views or party political affiliation."

In practice, Adalah said that the acceptance committees exclude Arabs and Palestinians from living in communities built on state-controlled land.

"No one is trying to conceal the racist purpose of the law, which aims to continue and promote the values anchored in the Jewish Nation-State Law, to establish and expand Jewish settlements," said Adalah in a Tuesday night statement. "At every stage of the legislative process, including by presenting opinions of Shin Bet personnel, Knesset members emphasized their intention to promote the same nationalist values. By using the term 'communal,' they mean racial segregation and an apartheid policy against Palestinian citizens in Israel. Therefore, Adalah will file a petition to the Supreme Court against this law."

Adalah had previously petitioned the court against the law in 2011, but said that it had rejected the case in 2014 in a split decision. 



Related Tags
NGO
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by