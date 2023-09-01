The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Should the judicial reform be taught in Israeli schools?

The breakdown was more dramatic among religious groups, with 46% of haredim agree that teachers should educate "toward democracy" compared to 85% of their secular peers.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 06:00
An illustrative image of an Israeli school classroom. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
An illustrative image of an Israeli school classroom.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Israelis are divided if judicial reform should be discussed in schools if both sides of the debate are presented, an Israel Democracy Institute survey released Friday found.

Overall 60% of Israelis were in favor of discussions on the legal overhaul from different viewpoints. Among those who supported the ruling coalition, 45% were in favor, whereas 78% of opposition supporters believed it was necessary.

These results were similarly expressed in breakdown by political orientation, with left and moderate left participants 86% and 80% in support of such discussions. 43% of right-leaning individuals were in favor of the discussions, but 61% and 62% of those that were categorized as moderate-right and center were in favor.

Secular Jews were more likely to be in favor of classroom discussion of different judicial reform viewpoints, with only 27% opposed. Religious Jews, ranging from ultra-orthodox to traditional but not religious were only 42%-47% in favor of the discussions.

70% of Arab Israeli agreed that it was important to discuss the judicial reform and its implications, higher than 57.5% of Jewish Israelis.

Anti judicial reform activists protest against the judicial overhaul and and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before the opening ceremony of the light rail, in Petah Tikva, August 17, 2023 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90) Anti judicial reform activists protest against the judicial overhaul and and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before the opening ceremony of the light rail, in Petah Tikva, August 17, 2023 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

IDI also asked respondents if they felt it was important for teachers to educate "toward democracy." 70% of Israelis agreed with this sentiment, but when broken down politically, 95% of left-wing respondents agreed, while 66.5% of those on the right and 75% of centrists agreed.

How did the breakdown of these statistics look?

The breakdown was more dramatic among religious groups, with 46% of haredim agreeing that teachers should educate "toward democracy" compared to 85% of their secular peers. 60.5 of national religious Jews agreed, 72% of traditional religious Jews agreed, and 66% of traditional Jews agreed. 

The survey was conducted through the internet and phone between July 30 and August 1, 2023, with a sample size of 615 representing Israeli adults over 18. The maximum sampling error was ±3.55% at a confidence level of 95%.

The survey came both as students returned to school on Friday and after a week of protests against the government's education programs.

Student Protest activists barred access to the Education Ministry offices on Thursday morning by tying themselves to the doors.

"We are here to fill the seat of the Education Ministry director which has been empty since Asaf Tzalel's brave decision to leave," said the Student Protest. "While the education system is in a crisis and on the verge of strike because of years of negligent neglect by Israeli officials, Minister Yoav Kisch is allowing racist Avi Maoz to inject racist and anti-democratic messages into Israeli education. The Education Ministry is becoming an instrument for the judicial overhaul."

Tzalel resigned from his post in July but said that he was not taking a side in the debate.

Last Friday the Education Ministry introduced a lesson plan called “Education for all opinions – learning to manage disputes,” which was designed to address social divisions and disputes in Israeli society, including the judicial reform.

A slideshow explains both sides of the judicial reform debate,  including key disputes like the Judicial Selection Committee and the override clause.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by