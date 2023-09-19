Israel's judicial reform law not a risk to public health, minister says

The law to limit the reasonableness clause does not pose a threat to public health, Health Minister Moshe Arbel wrote in The Lancet journal in a paper that was published over the weekend in response to an August article that claimed the opposite.

The August paper, led by medical law and public health law specialist Shelly Kamin-Friedman, claimed that an amendment to the Basic Law: Judiciary would weaken the Health in All Policies approach which takes into account public health in decisions made for the public. According to the writers, the amendment could potentially lead to "unchecked decisions without consideration of health implications."

The writers went on to list a number of cases over the past few years in which the High Court of Justice's intervention did or could improve public health such as the court overruling the Finance Ministry's decision not to raise tax on tobacco in 2018. They also listed two more recent cases - the repealing of an extra tax on sweetened drinks and Shas leader Arye Deri's food stamp plan which has been accused of being discriminatory in favor of ultra-Orthodox families.

Arbel disputed this claim in his paper, saying that the reasonableness clause is a political and legal matter and does not risk harming public health.

Health Minister rejects worrying report on Israeli public health

He further claimed that the law to limit the reasonableness clause would not have affected the outcomes of the cases listed by Kamin-Friedman in which the High Court ruled to strike down decisions that had the potential to damage public health. He added that in at least two of these cases, certain ministries agreed with the petitioners.

The health minister went on to accuse the High Court of being "overly activist" after giving its decision to disqualify Deri from being health and interior minister earlier this year. Arbel claimed this decision was made despite Deri being "the most experienced health minister in many years" and him having "harnessed his influence to achieve unprecedented and needed additional budgets and reforms to the healthcare system in Israel."

According to Arbel, this ruling demonstrated the judiciary's lack of "interests of the healthcare system involved in such an important decision."

Arbel ended by saying that he respects the writers' right to their opinions but that his duty was to assure adequate healthcare and to advance the Health in All Policies approach.

"I am certain that the outstanding Israeli healthcare system will remain so in the foreseeable future, thanks to the excellent medical professionals, doctors, nurses, and the professional leadership of the Ministry's administration and management," he wrote.