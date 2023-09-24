IDF to punish soldier for singing nat'l anthem at Tel Aviv protest

The IDF will take disciplinary action against a soldier who performed Israel's national anthem, HaTikva, at Saturday night's main judicial reform demonstrations in Tel Aviv's Kaplan interchange, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

The Israeli military prohibits participation in a political act of protest during the course of one's service.

The soldier reportedly claimed that his commanders approved his participation in the protest. In response, the IDF said it will examine the claims after Yom Kippur.

"The incident stands in opposition to IDF values, it is under investigation conducted by relevant parties and will be handled accordingly," an IDF Spokesperson's Unit statement read.

Is the Israeli military cracking under the pressure of protests?

The IDF, which had sought to avoid cracks forming within its ranks due to political divisions and ongoing protests, saw hundreds of reservists announce a halt to their service in the past months as part of strikes against the government's judicial reform. RESERVE SOLDIERS and veterans protest outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, against the government’s planned judicial overhaul, last month. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The military previously suspended an officer of the rank of Major for protesting in favor of the reform while in military uniform at a large pro-government rally in Jerusalem in April.

He was also removed from his command role to a desk job with reduced responsibilities, though he was able to keep his rank.