A theoretical right-wing liberal party led by former prime minister Naftali Bennett and Yoaz Hendel is poised to secure an impressive 18 mandates, according to a news survey published on Friday. According to this survey, this non-existing party can be the one who will determine who will head the next government.

According to the survey, conducted by Dr. Menachem Lazar, should Bennett decide to run independently, he is predicted to clinch 16 mandates.

Similarly, if Hendel, currently serving as an officer in the IDF reserves, chose to pursue a solo path, he would be expected to secure seven mandates. However, the most intriguing twist arises if both of them opt to remain outside the existing political landscape.

In this scenario, Benny Gantz's party (National Unity), is projected to receive a substantial 43 mandates, marking a potential resurgence in his political career. Looking ahead, if Bennett and Hendel forge ahead with their own political entity, the political map would see a significant distribution of mandates. Then-communications minister Yoaz Hendel is seen in Jerusalem on September 18, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

How Israel's political landscapes changes with Bennett, Hendel's return

The National Unity Party is projected to secure a commanding 31 mandates. A right-wing liberal party, spearheaded by Bennett and Hendel, is expected to claim 18 mandates. Likud, under the stewardship of Benjamin Netanyahu, might see a decline to 16 mandates. Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, could secure 11 mandates. Shas, led by Aryeh Deri, is expected to gain 8 mandates. Yisrael Beitenu, headed by Avigdor Lieberman, is also predicted to secure 8 mandates. United Torah Judaism, could secure 7 mandates. Otzma Yehudit, led by Itamar Ben Gvir, may garner 6 mandates. Meretz is forecasted to secure 5 mandates. Hadash–Ta'al, may also secure 5 mandates. Ra'am, led by Mansour Abbas, could collect 5 mandates.

In terms of political blocs, the Coalition is expected to secure 37 mandates, while the Opposition is forecasted to hold 55 mandates. Additionally, Arab parties could secure a total of 10 mandates, and the right-wing liberal party led by Bennett and Hendel is projected to win 18 mandates.