'I sinned': Former minister apologizes for dividing Israeli society

Former public diplomacy minister Galit Distal-Atbaryan apologized for taking action that increased strife in Israel, saying she was one of "about 100 people who shoved nine million [people] toward an abyss" in an interview with Channel 13 on Sunday.

"There were about 100 people who shoved nine million people toward an abyss, from politics, the media, influencers. I was one of these people who caused the state to weaken, who hurt people, who hurt civilians who in their day-to-day lives are my friends, my partner," said Distal-Atbaryan.

"It suddenly hit me, boom! Suddenly you realize that everything you thought you were doing well, you were doing badly. I created strife and division and tension, and this tension led to a weakening, and this weakening, in many ways, led to the massacre," added the former minister to Channel 13.

Distal-Atbaryan addressed secular, liberal Israelis, saying, "I sinned against you, I caused you pain, I caused you to fear for your lives here. I apologize for this." Minister Galit Distal-Atbaryan reacts during a 40 signatures debate, at the plenum hall of the Knesset. June 26, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Distal-Atbaryan's resignation from her post as public diplomacy minister

Distal-Atbaryan resigned from her post as public diplomacy minister shortly after the war between Israel and Hamas erupted in October after widespread criticism concerning her ministry's failure to handle "hasbara" (public diplomacy) while private; civilian groups were left carrying most of the weight.

At the time, Distal-Atbaryan said that she was resigning because she felt her ministry had become redundant and was wasting the budget. Advertisement

Likud MK attacks Distal-Atbaryan

Fellow Likud MK Tally Gotliv attacked Distal-Atbaryan for her comments on Sunday evening, posting on X, "No Galit. You are not to blame, and neither are we! You just don't know how to be a right-winger."

"It takes a lot of strength and power to be a true right-winger. Right-wingers suffer mud-slinging and are under threats of demonization and humiliation. The left caressing you is a dangerous illusion that endangers the entire right-wing camp" added Gotliv. "The main thing is that the right people like you, those who control the conversation and the media...too bad."