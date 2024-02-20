Talk of Palestinian state is tailwind for terrorism, Otzma minister says

An initiative by the US administration to end Israel's conflict with Hamas by forming a Palestinian state provides a "tailwind for terrorists," Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu of the far-right Otmza Yehudit Party said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

Rather than "award" the Palestinians a state, Hamas must come "crawling and begging" for a hostage deal after being completely defeated, Eliyahu said. Palestinians from the West Bank will then be afraid that they will be destroyed like Hamas if they attack Israel – and will not dare. "This is what the US did to al-Qaeda and ISIS … and despite the voices by those people who brought onto us the curse of Oslo and the idea to recognize a Nazi state alongside the state of Israel … we will break them," he added.

"Any other discussion is childish and unnecessary," the minister said. "There are no proportions. This is not a game. You killed – and you will pay," he said.

Eliyahu also believes that during the war, the civilian population in Gaza should be "pressured." Hamas Gaza Chief Yahya Sinwar (L) gestures as he speaks with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip September 19, 2017 (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

"I have no intention to harm innocent people … but the price for this monster [Hamas], they must pay," he said. According to Eliyahu, the civilian population bears some responsibility for Hamas's attack, as it did not rise up against Hamas after the October 7 massacre."

Plans for Gaza's civilian population

Eliyahu added that the civilians of Gaza should not be barred from leaving Gaza.

"It cannot be that you speak about open borders, but these poor people that Hamas teaches to be monsters, you are not giving them a future," he said.

"I will not allow for any state that wants to destroy me or commit genocide … to be there [alongside Israel]. If the price is that we must conquer them – so be it."

"Where there is Jewish settlement – there is security," he added.

Eliyahu added that he supported the controversial policy of his party leader, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, to limit visitation rights at the Temple Mount during the upcoming month of Ramadan, since Israel must stand up for Jews and show "who the owner is." When Jews show weakness, they are attacked all over the world. Jews in Israel and in the diaspora should no longer bow to pressure, and Temple Mount visitation is an example where Israel should not stand down, Eliyahu said.

"This is at the heart of Hamas' campaign – which they are calling the 'Flood of Al-Aqsa' – and we will not let them turn the place that is the most holy for Jews… to a place where for a month Jews run away," Eliyahu added.