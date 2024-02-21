Israel's top court rejects petition to remove Ben-Gvir from power

Israel's Supreme Court dismissed on Wednesday a petition that sought to disqualify National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from his ministerial position due to his criminal record.

Justices Yitzhak Amit, Noam Sohlberg, and Yechiel Kasher presided over the discussion.

Israeli justice: This is a chance to redefine reasonableness clause

During the delivery of the answer to the petition, Judge Sohlberg said: "Since we are presented with a petition seeking to invoke the reasonableness clause to order the prime minister to fire a minister, this ruling deserves to be used as a refreshing precedent."

Sohlberg, in his comments, made a reference to the debate held over the reasonableness clause, which led to the cancellation of the clause by the Israeli government last year before the High Court of Justice invalidated the law, which repealed the clause at the start of the year. Supreme Court Justice Esther Hayut sits with Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg during a court hearing. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"We must define the limits of the reason of reasonableness," Sohlberg stated.

"Rejection of a petition as the one before us may be a first step in the right direction. A small step for a person, a big step for public law; so be it."