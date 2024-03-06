Does Gantz's trip to the US position him to replace Netanyahu? - opinion

Among all the reasons for Benny Gantz to remain in the emergency government alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the American position on his current status seems to be the most significant. There are other elements, of course, such as the fact that Gantz is not an "American project," but an independent Israeli politician.

Gantz has friends in the government and a team of advisers. Gantz's supporters continue to express interest in the continued cooperation with Netanyahu in the Israeli government.

The current Israel-Hamas war is far from over, the hostages are still held in Gaza, and Hezbollah continues to attack in the North.

From every possible angle that the public sees the bigger picture, Gantz staying in the government and leading the country to the elections seems to be the popular opinion. Further, Gantz continues to show the public his ability to hold many responsibilities at once, all while keeping his composure.

Therefore, the American component is significant in the policy chosen. The interest of the administration coincides with the interests of Gantz and his supporters. As a result, Gantz recently took a trip to Washington and informed Netanyahu of his plans after the trip was coordinated.

Gantz's political advantage over Netanyahu

Gantz has two or three major advantages in this situation. The most significant is his trip to the United States which will include a series of meetings with senior officials of the Biden administration. This also makes a significant contribution to the continued strengthening of his image as an independent leader.

This trip not only highlights Gantz's independence and differentiates him even more from Netanyahu and his right-wing partners, but it also highlights his credentials as the leading candidate to become the next Prime Minister of Israel. Gantz's upcoming Washington trip will encourage American officials to recognize that he is a strong and leading political figure in Israel.

Numerous insinuations were sent by the American administration to Netanyahu, all of which spoke of the dissatisfaction of President Joe Biden and his people with the conduct of the Israeli government.

By scheduling this trip, Gantz's message to Netanyahu seems to be "You have disappointed us and we have failed to reach an understanding with you. Now we must talk with those who cooperate with us. And soon, it is likely that someone will replace you as Prime Minister of Israel."

Gantz's visit without Netanyahu's prior approval joins Secretary of State Antony Blinken's attempt to schedule a separate discussion with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi during his last visit to Israel. This took place on Netanyahu's turf, so it was difficult for the American side to determine the rules. Now, Gantz was directly invited to meet Biden and his team. All Netanyahu can do is observe these events from afar and start planning his defense.