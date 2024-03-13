Likud's Hanoch Milwidsky: 'Israel demands a real solution, not temporary fix'

Likud MK Hanoch Milwidsky addressed a range of matters on the political-public agenda in a recent interview on 103FM radio.

Milwidsky responded to Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, who claimed that "if the state forces us [the ultra-Orthodox] to go to the army, we will all go abroad," by stating, "Rabbi Yosef does not consult with the prime minister before he makes statements, absolutely not. It's an unfortunate statement I don't like, which I don't think reflects most of his public.

"After October 7, there is no room for boycotts and conditions. I am of those who believe that a government much broader than the existing one should have been established a long time ago, which can provide a real solution to the whole issue of the draft law.

"I definitely feel that such a statement from the leader of such a significant portion of the public is outrageous and incorrect. There is no dispute about it in my eyes. I don't think the prime minister should respond to the rabbi."

Milwidsky's addresses various current events

On holding elections during the war, Milwidsky said: "We are not in a position where elections can be held. There are soldiers in the field, there will be soldiers in the field for a long time to come, and the northern front is heating up. It is time to show responsibility and to create a broad government that can address these problems, among other important matters. The Israeli public rightly demands a real solution, not a band-aid that will last a year or a year and a half."

Milwidsky also stated that, in his view, "The Israeli public will not be able to accept anymore [political bickering]. The only way this will be resolved is through some kind of extended team that will stop arguing and come up with an outline that will be agreed upon by everyone. It should be by very broad consensus. This includes the entire Arab population." Lastly, regarding the Netanyahu-Biden tensions, Milwidsky noted, "Yes, there is a dispute regarding the issue of a two state solution. It is a very clear and poignant dispute and a dispute of worldviews. At the same time, I do not think it is in a situation where it endangers the security interests of the State of Israel."