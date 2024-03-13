Ben-Gvir, Arab MKs clash over police shooting of Palestinian teen in Knesset

A confrontation developed at the Knesset plenum between National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Arab MKs over the far-right minister's support of a Border Police officer who shot and killed a 13-year-old Palestinian at the Shuafat refugee camp after firing fireworks at Israeli forces operating in the field.

Ben-Gvir shouted at Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi that "a terrorist is a terrorist." Tibi shouted, "Every dog ​​will have its day." The verbal confrontation between the two developed almost into a physical confrontation until the plenum ushers had to separate the two and keep them away from each other.

"To me, it's shocking that the police investigation department at all dared to invite the officer for questioning; it's a shame and disgrace," said Ben-Gvir.

Confrontation with Baharav-Miara

In response, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara told Ben-Gvir that his visit to the offices of the police investigation department "violates the law, seriously harms the rule of law and constitutes a politicization of the law enforcement systems and a prohibited influence on them." The minister responded to X, saying "her letters do not deter me. I will continue to back up our police officers and heroic fighters; that is my role as the appointed minister, and that is what I will do!"

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel accused Ben-Gvir of violating the rule of law in defense of Baharav-Miara. LEFT: Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara RIGHT: National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (credit: Canva, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The movement called on Miara "not to be deterred by the thuggish attacks of the criminal minister Itamar Ben-Gvir" and also said that the far-right minister has also violated the independence of the law enforcement system.

The movement cited Ben-Gvir's interference in criminal investigations or placing pressure on any parties involved and demanded that the minister cease any hostile statements against the Attorney General. They stressed that Baharav-Miara must be able to act "independently and impartially."

"In a democracy, no one is above the law. Neither are you, Mr. Ben-Gvir," said The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, and said they would continue to fight against what they deem "any attempt to undermine the rule of law" for political interests.

שלחתי כעת מכתב ליועמ"שית גלי בהרב מיארה והודעתי לה ש"מכתבי האיומים" שלה אינם מרתיעים אותי. אני אמשיך לגבות את השוטרים והלוחמים הגיבורים שלנו, זה תפקידי כשר הממונה, וזה מה שאני אעשה! pic.twitter.com/Fn2tgj28VY — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) March 13, 2024

Ben-Gvir also said on Tuesday that he "backs the fighters who shot at a terrorist who endangered their lives! Any terrorist who tries to harm the security forces is playing with fire!"

Yaki Adamker/Walla contributed to this report.