Palestinian teen killed in Jerusalem riot

Violent riots broke out on Tuesday evening in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat, Israel Police said.

During the riots, suspects threw Molotov cocktails and shot fireworks toward the security forces, whose presence has been reinforced in the area following yesterday's skirmish, according to the police.

During this evening's riots, a 12-year-old suspect who endangered the forces by firing fireworks at them was shot by a security personnel. The suspect was subsequently arrested and evacuated for further medical treatment, police added.

BORDER POLICEMEN fire tear gas at rock-throwers in the Shuafat refugee camp in northeastern Jerusalem on Friday (credit: REUTERS)

The riot was dispersed, and no injuries were reported to the forces, the police concluded.

Teen dies from wounds

Later on Tuesday, Israeli media reported the 12-year-old had died from his wounds.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a post on X, "I back the fighters who shot at a terrorist who endangered their lives! Any terrorist who tries to harm the security forces - his blood be on his own head!