Prosecutor's office approves investigating protest leader on incitement against Netanyahu

The prosecutor's office authorized the police on Monday evening to investigate Ami Dror, one of the leaders of protests that demanded the government accept a hostage release deal, on suspicion of incitement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the demonstration that took place days earlier on Thursday in front of his house in Caesarea.

The decision was made in light of Dror's recent comments, where he said "Throw away the garbage and eliminate it" while pointing at Netanyahu's house. He promised that "on the ruins of his castle in Caesarea we will build a lawn, we will cover his pool with concrete."

Dror continued to verbally attack Netanyahu and his family, calling them "a family of lunatics who are destroying the State of Israel" and added that he "discovered himself that he is the devil.

"He is afraid of the hostages' families and is an obsessive kleptomaniac. He barks like a puppy and a professional instigator."

Responding to the prosecutor's office

In response to the decision of the prosecutor's office, Dror wrote: "They are afraid and it will not help them! We will not allow them to destroy this country. We will continue with determination, without violence, and without being polite until a new government is formed here! The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum demonstrating outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea, January 19, 2024. (credit: The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum )

"Of course, I will come to any investigation with respect. I have great respect for the State Attorney's Office and will be very happy to explain my words."