Amichai Chikli calls avoidance of haredi draft an 'injustice to Jewish values'

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli was interviewed recently on 103FM radio and addressed a number of current issues, including the drafting of the ultra-Orthodox and his support for far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.

"I do not accept the terminology surrounding the draft law," Chikli began, "It is an injustice to Jewish values. You shall not stand for the blood of your neighbor, the devotion of the soul, and I do not see how it is possible to fulfill any mitzvah of the settlement of the land without the power of a Hebrew shield. This terminology disappoints me.

"Essentially, I recognize that this is a decision that stems from the army's definition of its needs and capabilities. They want to recruit 3,000 ultra-Orthodox boys who don't study in yeshiva. Very interesting models for new units are being built. For example, they are talking about a new Hesder yeshiva and about an ultra-Orthodox brigade that will incorporate employment, IDF training, and Torah study.

"In my view, Gallant's proposal for 4,800 ultra-Orthodox to be drafted yearly is a good direction. I am in favor of taking any action necessary to bring about the broadest possible draft of young haredim. I see it as a mitzvah that cannot be surpassed from the Jewish angle." Haredim demonstration against the 2024 conscription law (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Chikli's statements on Le Pen and Baharav-Miara

Additionally, Chikli was asked about his statement that 'Marine Le Pen would be a good president for Israel.'

"These are slogans," Chikli replied. "I did not call anyone to vote for her. I met Marine Le Pen at an important gathering attended by leaders of countries. We had a conversation, and we wanted to hear her opinion in a context related to the Jewish community. I really appreciated what she said and what she did during the war. Whether it was her choice to step on the side of the Jewish community against antisemitism, or her statements against the decisions of the court in The Hague, these are important statements. Close contact with a variety of parties that oppose Hamas is important."

To conclude, Chikli commented on the performance of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

"I don't know if I'd say I'm disappointed," he said. "I think she... has taken this position for complete politicization and elective enforcement with no indictments. She has nothing to say and no moderating statements. Two weeks ago, I told the prime minister that the harm she is causing outweighs the benefit she brings. I said I think removing her from her post is right."