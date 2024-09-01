New settlement Nahal Heletz approved, connecting Gush Etzion to Jerusalem

COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories) announced the completion of its professional work on Wednesday and published a new blue line for the settlement of Nahal Heletz in the Gush Etzion region.

The publication of this blue line allows for the initiation of procedures for establishing the settlement of Nahal Heletz, one of the settlements approved by the government cabinet as part of the establishment of five new settlements in response to actions by the Palestinian Authority against the State of Israel and the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state by several countries.

How much space will the new settlement take up?

Nahal Heletz's jurisdiction will encompass roughly 60.2 hectares of land situated between Jerusalem and Gush Etzion.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich issued a statement on X/Twitter following the blue line publication: "The connection of Gush Etzion to Jerusalem through the establishment of a new settlement is a historic moment. As you may recall, the Security Cabinet approved my proposal two months ago to establish five new settlements in Judea and Samaria. In professional work by the Settlement Division of the Ministry of Defense and the Civil Administration, we have been working hard since then to implement the decision, including promoting the new blue line for Nahal Heletz, which will allow for the continued momentum and construction of the settlement."

"No anti-Israel and anti-Zionist decision will stop the continued development of the settlement. We will continue to fight against the dangerous idea of a Palestinian state and establish facts on the ground. This is the mission of my life, and with God’s help, I will continue with it to the best of my ability. I thank the staff of the Civil Administration and the Settlement Division for their hard and dedicated work. Together, with God’s help, we will continue to do Zionism. We will build, develop, fight, and win." Minister of Finance and Head of the Religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich at a conference of the Israeli newspaper ''Makor Rishon'', in Jerusalem, June 30, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Gush Etzion Regional Council Chairman Yaron Rosenthal added on X/Twitter: "Following the exciting news of the establishment of the settlement, and after the jurisdiction area was given to the council, the settlement area has now grown to hundreds of dunams. We are excited about the announcement that a new, established, and large settlement will be established in the Land of Israel. Thanks to Minister Smotrich, the professionals in his office, and the Gush Etzion Regional Council. The new settlement will create the connection between the Gush and Jerusalem, between Etzion and Zion."